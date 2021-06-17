Everything Leaving Hulu in July 2021

✖

Every bit of good news comes with a little bit of bad news, a notion that is absolutely true of most streaming services. Many of the major streaming services see some pretty high roster turnover at the beginning and end of a new month. It's exciting to see new movies and shows arrive on your favorite service, but that joy is always met with a bit of disappointment as other titles make their way off of that service's lineup. Hulu is no exception to this process, and there is some major turnover coming to the service in July.

This week, Hulu revealed the full list of titles coming to the lineup in July, but that announcement also came with the list of titles set to leave the service. Movies like Robocop, Predator, Batman Begins, and quite a few others are leaving over the next few weeks.

Here's the full list of every movie leaving Hulu next month:

July 4

Warrior (2011)

July 9

Desierto (2015)

July 20

The Last Full Measure (2019)

July 21

Bolt (2008)

July 24

All The Wild Horses (2017)

B.B. King: On The Road (2018)

The Beatles: Made on Merseyside (2018)

Bees Make Honey (2017)

Closing Gambit (2018)

Gloves Off (2017)

I, Dolours (2018)

In Extremis (2017)

Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death (2017)

The Last Animals (2017)

Lost in Vagueness (2017)

Painkillers (2018)

July 27

For A Good Time, Call... (2012)

July 30

The Good, the Bad, the Weird (2008)

Like Someone in Love (2012)

Mad Detective (2007)

July 31

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

A Perfect Gateway (2009)

The Adventures of Hercules (1985)

Alive (1993)

Batman Begins (2005)

Before We Go (2015)

Blue Sky (1994)

Breach (2007)

Broken Flowers (2005)

Captain Corelli'S Mandolin (2001)

Caveman (1981)

The Crazies (2010)

Cyrus (2009)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

El Dorado (1967)

Evening (2007)

Fargo (1996)

Footloose (1984)

For Richer Or Poorer (1997)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Gamer (2009)

Goodnight Mommy (2015)

Gorp (1980)

Grace Of Monaco (2015)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hyde Park On Hudson (2012)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

In The Mix (2005)

Internal Affairs (1990)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Jackal (1997)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

The Ladies Man (2000)

L!Fe Happens (2012)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Machete (2010)

McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)

Morning Glory (2010)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

National Lampoon's Van Wilder (2002)

The Natural (1984)

Ong-Bak (2003)

Ong-Bak 2 (2008)

Ong-Bak 3 (2010)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Red Cliff (2008)

The Relic (1997)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Seabiscuit (2003)

The Skeleton Key (2005)

Sliver (1993)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Soldier Boyz (1995)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Food (1997)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Stand by Me (1986)

Star Kid (1998)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Taffin (1988)

The Terminator (1984)

Triangle (2009)

Turbulence (1997)

Unstoppable (2010)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)

What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leave Hulu? Let us know in the comments!