Hulu Just Added One of the Best ‘90s Action Movies (& Fans Are Still Waiting on a Sequel)

The ‘90s were a peak era for action movies. Following the genre’s golden age in the ‘80s, the ‘90s expanded on that foundation to blend high-octane spectacle with groundbreaking visual effects and deliver some of the most iconic films in the genre. Three decades after it first hit theaters and became a cult classic, and as fans continue to wait for a sequel, one of the best and most iconic ‘90s action movies is now streaming on Hulu.

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Hulu subscribers can now stream Con Air, Simon West’s iconic 1997 action thriller starring Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, and John Malkovich. Often described as “Die Hard on a prison transport plane,” the movie centers around Cameron Poe, an honorably discharged Army Ranger returning home to his family after serving time for involuntary manslaughter. When his flight home is hijacked by prisoners in a violent escape plot, he must foil their plans and protect both the innocent and himself in order to make it home to his family. Con Air started streaming on Hulu on April 1st.

Con Air Is an Iconic ‘90s Action Movie, and There’s Still Hope for a Sequel

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Con Air is considered a ‘90s action staple for a reason, the movie delivering an over-the-top premise paired with intense action sequences and an unforgettable, star-studded cast. The movie is anything but realistic, but that’s exactly what makes it so great. It’s just about as over-the-top as a movie could be, featuring extreme villains with memorable names like Cyrus “The Virus” Grissom and “Diamond Dog,” and ridiculous, sweaty one-liners like “Put the bunny back in the box.” And when it comes to the action, Con Air absolutely delivers. From slow-motion explosions to the dramatic finale on the Las Vegas Strip, Con Air epitomizes the high-budget, adrenaline-fueled action era of the 90s.

Although Con Air wasn’t necessarily a hit with critics, scoring just a 59% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, it became a cult favorite with audiences. The movie holds a 75% audience rating and has long been a contender among fans for a throwback movie deserving of a sequel. While a Con Air 2 has never come to fruition, hope isn’t entirely off the table. Speaking with Screen Geek in 2025, West said he would “definitely” return for a Con Air 2 if Cage were willing. He even revealed that they have “talked about it before, and I think if it’s done right, and we have a great script and we get as many people back as possible, I think it would be fun.”

What’s New on Hulu?

Con Air is far from the only movie freshly streaming on Hulu. The streamer kicked off the month with the arrival of dozens of titles, giving subscribers the opportunity to watch movies like I, Robot, The Last Duel, Minority Report, Panic Room, War of the Worlds, and the original Star Wars trilogy as well as the prequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

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