Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Gets Disney+ Streaming Premiere Date

Harrison Ford's swan song as legendary adventurer Indiana Jones is finally coming to Disney+. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hit the big screen earlier this year, and fans have been waiting for Disney to announce when it would join the rest of the beloved franchise on the Disney+ streaming service. That announcement finally arrived on Wednesday, and fans won't have to wait much longer to rewatch the film.

Disney revealed on Wednesday that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be available to stream on Disney+ starting December 1st. The film will be an exclusive to Disney+, unlike the previous Indiana Jones movies.

In addition to Dial of Destiny, Disney+ will also be adding a feature-length documentary called Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford, which will be released on the same day.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Physical Release

Just a few days after its debut on Disney+, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be available to purchase on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. The physical version of the film will be available on December 5th and comes with the following special features:

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Chapter 1: Prologue – Harrison Ford leaps back into action as Indiana Jones! Journey to 1944 as this featurette reveals the filmmakers, characters, stunts, locations, and incredible visual effects that make up the thrilling opening of Dial of Destiny!



Chapter 2: New York – Blast off to adventure as James Mangold showcases the re-creation of 1969 Manhattan for the Moon Parade chase. This featurette spotlights Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as John Williams conducts his beautiful new theme for this compelling character.



Chapter 3: Morocco – The man in the hat is back! Explore Morocco as this featurette breaks down the white-knuckle stunts of the medina tuk-tuk chase and hotel brawl. Meet Teddy (Ethann Isidore), Indy's precocious new ally in the hunt for the dial!



Chapter 4: Sicily – Meet Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) as he guides our heroes on a perilous underwater treasure hunt! Catch up with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on location in Sicily and explore the caverns, traps, and bugs surrounding Archimedes' tomb!

Chapter 5: Finale – This featurette breaks down the thrilling climax to the Indiana Jones series. Cast and filmmakers James Mangold, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, John Williams, Steven Spielberg, and Harrison Ford bid farewell to one of the greatest heroes of all time.

Score Only Version of the Movie – Listen to John Williams' iconic music on an isolated track as you watch the film.

You can check out the synopsis for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny below.

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise -- a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Olivier Richters (Black Widow), Mads Mikkelsen (Doctor Strange), and newcomer Ethann Isidore. Directed by James Mangold (Logan, Walk the Line) and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.