Peacock Now Streaming Two Fan-Favorite Movie Trilogies

Two fan-favorite movie trilogies are now available to stream on Peacock for the month of February. The beginning of each month brings a host of new TV shows and movies to streaming services. It can also become somewhat frustrating to keep up with where a program you want to watch is currently streaming. Aside from original shows and movies, content can switch providers month-to-month without much warning in advance. However, fans of John Wick and Men in Black are in for a treat, as the first three movies in each franchise are now streaming on Peacock.

Peacock's list of titles coming to the streaming service in February includes John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Men in Black, Men in Black II, and Men in Black III. Missing would be 2019's Men in Black: International starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. The film takes place in the same movie universe as the trilogy starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. Men in Black: International underperformed at the box office, grossing $253.9 million worldwide, and there isn't expected to be another sequel starring the Thor actors.

As for John Wick, the fourth movie in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4, is set to be released on March 24th. The Continental is a television spinoff of John Wick that Peacock will stream exclusively next year, and a spinoff movie titled Ballerina has cast Ana De Armas in the lead role, with Keanu Reeves expected to make an appearance.

Peacock Finds a New Hit in Rian Johnson's Poker Face

Rian Johnson was just nominated for an Academy Award for writing Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but the Netflix film isn't the only new murder mystery from the creative. January ended with the debut of Poker Face, the new series inspired by shows like Columbo and Murder She Wrote that stars Natasha Lyonne as a woman with a very special talent who keeps finding herself having to solve some nasty crimes. The show's first four episodes are now available on Peacock and they feature an array of guest stars. The show's second episode, "The Night Shift," includes a rare TV appearance by John Ratzenberger who is best known for playing Cliff Clavin on Cheers and voicing many beloved Pixar characters. Recently, Johnson and Lyonne spoke with Yahoo! Entertainment about the iconic actor's episode.

"He's an absolute legend," Johnson said of Ratzenberger. "He came out to Albuquerque and was so happy to be there. He would crack us up on set." Lyonne added, "John would say some weird thing where you think he's not listening, and then he'd go off on this whole mini-riff ... He's a funny, funny guy."

Johnson spoke more about the show's many cameos and teased that Ratzenberger isn't the only Cheers alum who will be popping up in Poker Face. "It's about people coming onscreen that are gonna give you joy," he explained. "Rhea Perlman has a part later on, too, so we're slowly re-assembling the Cheers cast."