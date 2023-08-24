The Flash is speeding onto streaming. Starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, the fastest man alive, the DC movie ended its box office run with $268.5 million globally after just five weeks in theaters. First released for digital purchase with deleted scenes on July 18th, The Flash will be available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 29th. But first, the movie — which also stars Michael Keaton as Batman, Sashe Calle as Supergirl, with Michael Shannon as General Zod and cameos by Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Ben Affleck's Batman — will be available to stream on Max.

Below, keep reading to find out how to watch The Flash online and where to buy the movie in collectible packaging.

Is The Flash Movie on HBO Max?



The Flash is streaming on Max (formerly known as HBO Max) starting Friday, August 25th. Plans for the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service start at $9.99/month with ads, $15.99/month for ad-free, or $19.99/month for ultimate ad-free.

With the ultimate ad-free plan, you'll be able to stream The Flash in 4K UHD with Dolby Atmos.

Where to Watch The Flash Movie Online Without Max



If you don't have a Max subscription, you can buy The Flash digitally for $19.99 on such retailers as Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, the Microsoft Store, Redbox, YouTube, and Vudu. With its home entertainment window ended, The Flash will be available for digital rental for $5.99 after August 25th.

The Flash Movie DVD and Blu-ray Release Date



The Flash will be released on physical formats on Tuesday, August 29th. Along with the standard edition DVD and Blu-ray, fans can own The Flash as a 4K steelbook that can be pre-ordered exclusively at Best Buy; as an Icon Edition with collectible packaging only at Walmart; a Blu-ray with exclusive packaging and collectible art cards at Target; or purchase the standard 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital copy set on Amazon.

What Is The Flash About?



The official synopsis: "Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod (Michael Shannon) has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman (Michael Keaton) out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian (Sasha Calle)…albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"