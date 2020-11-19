Hunter Hunter Trailer Teases a Horrifying Wilderness Thriller

With temperatures dropping on a weekly basis, the outside world grows less appealing, regardless of whether you live in the city or in a rural area. In the upcoming film Hunter Hunter, a family who largely lives off the land and keeps to themselves have to venture outside in hopes of securing food, but when a mysterious threat seemingly emerges, they're tasked with either hiding out from the threat or venturing into the wilderness to confront it head-on. You can check out a new trailer for Hunter Hunter above and watch the adventure when it lands in select theaters, on Digital HD, and On Demand on December 18th.

Hunter Hunter follows a family living in the remote wilderness earning a living as fur trappers. Joseph Mersault (Devon Sawa), his wife Anne (Camille Sullivan), and their daughter Renée (Summer H. Howell) struggle to make ends meet and think their traps are being hunted by the return of a rogue wolf. Determined to catch the predator in the act, Joseph leaves his family behind to track the wolf. Anne and Renée grow increasingly anxious during Joseph’s prolonged absence and struggle to survive without him. When they hear a strange noise outside their cabin, Anne hopes it is Joseph but instead finds a man named Lou (Nick Stahl), who has been severely injured and left for dead. The longer Lou stays and Joseph is away, the more paranoid Anne becomes, and the idea of a mysterious predator in the woods slowly becomes a threat much closer to home.

The film was written and directed by Shawn Linden.

Star Devon Sawa is no stranger to the world of horror, having starred in films like Idle Hands and Final Destination earlier in his career, but as evidenced by this new trailer, Hunter Hunter looks like it will allow him to showcase his talents in an all-new way from those previous efforts.

With a new Final Destination on the way, fans understandably have speculated about if it could mean a return for the actor, who previously shot down such notions.

“I don't think there will be an involvement," Sawa shared with ComicBook.com last year. "They essentially started fresh every time, kind of, but I guess this is a whole new team. I have been a fan of the franchise. I went to the premiere of number five. I thought that was the best one of the series just because of the 3D and the directors did a fantastic job. So I am excited. I have always been excited and, you know, it gets people watching the first again. It starts the whole debate. Is it better than the first? It's a good time."

