Devon Sawa Weighs in on Final Destination Reboot, Reveals His Favorite Entry

Devon Sawa, the actor best known for films such as Casper, Now and Then, Idle Hands, and Final Destination, can soon be seen in The Fanatic, a new thriller from Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst. The upcoming film follows a man named Moose (John Travolta) who stalks his favorite celebrity, Hunter Dunbar (Sawa). ComicBook.com recently had the opportunity to speak with Sawa about The Fanatic as well as some of his past films, including Final Destination. It was announced earlier this year that the franchise would be rebooted from the writers of Saw, so we asked Sawa his thoughts on the upcoming installment, and if there is any chance of him getting involved.

“I don’t think there will be an involvement,” Sawa replied. “They essentially started fresh every time, kind of, but I guess this is a whole new team. I have been a fan of the franchise. I went to the premiere of number five. I thought that was the best one of the series just because of the 3D and the directors did a fantastic job. So I am excited. I have always been excited and, you know, it gets people watching the first again. It starts the whole debate. Is it better than the first? It’s a good time.”

While Sawa is all about more Final Destination films, he reiterated that it’s unlikely he’ll be making an appearance.

“If you’re asking whether I am joining the franchise again, I wouldn’t place your bet on that.”

A reboot of Final Destination shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to fans, considering the franchise was wildly profitable for New Line after the first film launched in 2000. The original Final Destination made $122 million around the globe on just a $23 million budget. Over the course of 11 years, Final Destination made almost $700 million at the box office.

The Fanatic hits theaters on August 30th, soon followed by a VOD and digital release on September 6th.