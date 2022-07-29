Indiana Jones 5 Adds Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renee Wilson

✖

After years of teases and delays, Indiana Jones 5 is getting even closer to becoming a reality, with the film adding Boyd Holbrook (Logan, The Predator) and Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident) in undisclosed roles alongside Harrison Ford as the titular archaeologist, per Deadline. Other newcomers to the franchise include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, and Thomas Kretschmann, with all of their roles in the new film, as well as the sequel's plot details, remaining a secret of the production. The film is set to be directed by James Mangold from a script he wrote with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. Indiana Jones 5 is expected to begin production this summer for a July 29, 2022 release date.

Steven Spielberg, who directed the previous four entries, had long been attached to direct the fifth film, and while he ultimately handed the production over to Mangold, he'll remain involved as a producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. Additionally, John Williams is attached to once again compose the film's score.

Understandably, with there being so much creative turnover behind the scenes, some fans might be apprehensive about the new outing being consistent with the tone of its predecessors, though Mikkelsen recently made comments that should quell those doubts.

"I’m very, very excited about it… I rewatched Raiders of the Lost Ark the other day, it is so well-done and so charming, and it’s such great storytelling. So yes it’s a great honor to be part of that franchise that I grew up with… I’m in a lucky position where they let me read the script before. And yes, it was everything I wished it to be, so that was just great," Mikkelsen shared with Collider. "I do think I'm invited in to create a character, I think that everybody wants that. That’s why they pick certain actors that they think can come up with certain things, and it will be a collaboration as it always is."

The actor added of his mysterious role in the new film, "Interesting enough, again a little like Riders of Justice, there is kind of a genre mix in Indiana Jones always. There is something that is a little larger-than-life, almost back to the '30s with a Peter Lorre kind of feel, and then you have Indiana Jones who kind of is a straight man. But he does produce a lot of funny and interesting things, but there are different character genres in some of those films."

