Indiana Jones 5 Adds Age of Ultron's Baron Von Strucker Actor Thomas Kretschmann

The latest addition to the cast of Indiana Jones 5 is Thomas Kretschmann, who audiences might remember as Baron Wolfgang von Strucker in Avengers: Age of Ultron, in an unknown role, according to TheWrap. The new film will see Harrison Ford returning to reprise his role as the fedora-wearing adventurer, with the score confirmed to be composed by longtime maestro John Williams. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen were also joining the production, both in undisclosed roles. Indiana Jones 5 is expected to begin production this summer for a July 29, 2022 release date.

The new film was originally set to be directed by Steven Spielberg, with Ford v Ferrari and Logan director James Mangold instead stepping in to helm the picture. Spielberg is still involved in the production, as he'll be serving as a producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. The sequel was written by Mangold with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth.

This June is set to mark the 40th anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark, with the series going on to explore all manner of famous relics over the decades. The previous film in the franchise, 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, focuses on intergalactic visitors, but with the nature of the internet and its tendency to leak details about highly anticipated projects, it's likely that Lucasfilm will keep a tight lid on what the upcoming sequel could explore, as to maintain as many of its secrets as possible.

One things that audiences shouldn't expect, however, is that the new film will pave the way for a new "Indiana Jones" to take over the franchise, as longtime producer Frank Marshall has previously confirmed that there will ever only be one Indiana Jones.

"We are working on the script,” producer Frank Marshall shared with Den of Geek last year. “There will only be one Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford. What I’m excited about with Jim [Mangold] is a great story. I think you see that in his movies like Ford Vs Ferrari. It’s all about characters and telling a good story. So I’m excited to see what he comes up with. I haven’t seen (the script) yet so I don’t know what to tell you.”

Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

