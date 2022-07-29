Indiana Jones 5: Mads Mikkelsen Says Script Has "Everything He Wished For"

✖

It's been 13 years since the last Indiana Jones movie was released in theatres, and the journey to the fifth franchise installment has been quite a long road. Indiana Jones 5 was pushed back multiple times, including the most recent push to 2022 thanks to the pandemic. It was reported last year that Steven Spielberg would no longer be directing the upcoming movie and that James Mangold (Logan) would be taking up the task. It seems that the pieces are finally starting to come together, and the movie is expected to feature an exciting cast. In addition to Harrison Ford returning to play the titular role, the movie is expected to feature Solo's Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Rogue One's Mads Mikkelsen. In fact, Mikkelsen recently spoke with Collider and teased a promising script.

"I’m very, very excited about it… I rewatched Raiders of the Lost Ark the other day, it is so well-done and so charming, and it’s such great storytelling. So yes it’s a great honor to be part of that franchise that I grew up with… I’m in a lucky position where they let me read the script before. And yes, it was everything I wished it to be, so that was just great," Mikkelsen shared.

"I do think I'm invited in to create a character, I think that everybody wants that. That’s why they pick certain actors that they think can come up with certain things, and it will be a collaboration as it always is," Mikkelsen added about his role in the movie. "Interesting enough, again a little like Riders of Justice, there is kind of a genre mix in Indiana Jones always. There is something that is a little larger-than-life, almost back to the 30s with a Peter Lorre kind of feel, and then you have Indiana Jones who kind of is a straight man. But he does produce a lot of funny and interesting things, but there are different character genres in some of those films."

Last year, Ford revealed he was relearning how to use his character’s iconic bullwhip. The actor also shared that he hopes the fifth film has the same success as Marvel.

"I don’t really want to give them what they want to see," Ford explained. "I want to give them something they didn’t anticipate seeing. I think they’re used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we’re not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we’re in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we’ve got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we’re determined to get it right before we get it made."

Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.