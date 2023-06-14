Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks Helena Shaw and Influencing Young Fans (Exclusive)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters this month, following the titular adventurer on what might be his last big-screen caper. The new sequel is set to take a multigenerational view of Indiana Jones' (Harrison Ford) world, as he is joined by a number of new characters, including his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). While speaking to ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak about her role in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Waller-Bridge spoke about the opportunity to inspire a new generation of moviegoers, and possibly even have kids dress up as her character for Halloween.

"Oh, my God. That would be amazing," Waller-Bridge said in our interview, which you can check out above. "Yes. I mean, I think could they mimic Helena a little too closely it might be wallets people are losing rather than sweets they're giving away out of Halloween. But I wish I'd seen Helena. I mean, luckily I had Marion, but I also wish I'd seen Helena, because she's complicated and she's a match for him. But she also has her own agenda with she's an opportunist. She sees Indy unsentimentally as her godfather and very much as an opportunity to help her get what she wants. And the fun thing is having two people have to go on an adventure and they have to work together when everything in them wants to actually be apart from each other. It's sort of the perfect spice for comedy."

What is Indiana Jones 5 about?

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

"I don't really want to give them what they want to see," Ford said of the film in a 2020 interview. "I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. I think they're used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we're determined to get it right before we get it made."

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is set to be released in theaters on June 30th.