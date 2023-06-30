Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies Star Addresses Reprising Iconic Roles

✖

Actor Ke Huy Quan delivered audiences two iconic roles in the span of two years as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Data in The Goonies, but the actor left his profession behind in the '90s due to the limited nature of opportunities in the industry for Asian actors. Quan has returned to the world of acting with Everything Everywhere All at Once, leaving audiences to wonder if he could ever reprise his beloved roles, with the actor expressing how much effort has gone into potentially reviving his Goonies character and that he'd love the chance to revisit these characters, even if there are no such plans at the moment.

"Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies changed my life, they changed the trajectory of my life. I still can't believe, 38 years later, I still have people come up to me and tell me how their life has been impacted by those two movies. So I'm grateful to be a part of that," Quan shared with ComicBook.com when asked if he was interested in reprising these roles. "And yes, over the years, I always dreamed of revisiting those characters. In fact, we tried for many years, making a Goonies 2. We've hired numerous writers with numerous drafts, but it just never came to be. And so, even my return to acting, it was once, to me, a very, very distant dream. [Everything Everywhere All at Once directors] the Daniels made that distant dream into a reality today and I'm so grateful to them. So, yeah, I'd love to."

He added, "I'm excited that we're going to get Indiana Jones 5. I love Harrison Ford very much, and I can't wait for him to don that fedora hat once again, and crack that whip another time. So yeah, I'm very happy."

While Harrison Ford is the only confirmed star of the original Indiana Jones films announced to be returning for the upcoming fifth film, there have been various rumors and reports about a new The Goonies film, either as a sequel or as a revival. Now that Quan has made a return to performing with Everything Everywhere All at Once, it seems more possible than ever that the actor could reprise one of these roles if the opportunity presented itself.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action-adventure about an exhausted Chinese-American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is currently in select theaters and expands to more cities on April 1st before going nationwide on April 8th. Stay tuned for details on the Indiana Jones and The Goonies franchises.

