Everything Everywhere All at Once Trailer Sends Michelle Yeoh Into the Multiverse

The new trailer for A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once provers that Marvel Studios doesn’t hold the monopoly on multiverse movies, even with and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A24 released the trailer for the upcoming indie sci-fi movie today. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (a.k.a. The Daniels), known for Daniel Radcliffe’s farting corpse movie Swiss Army Man, wrote and directed the film. Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo are producing with Jonathan Wang. The film stars Michelle Yeoh, known most recently for Star Trek: Discovery and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film’s supporting cast includes Stephanie Hsu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), James Hong (Blade Runner), Ke Huy Quan (The Goonies), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Jenny Slate (Obvious Child), and Harry Shum Jr. (Crazy Rich Asians).

Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, a tired Chinese-American woman struggling to stay afloat. Things get weird when she discovers she’s the key to saving the multiverse and can access the knowledge and talents of all her various selves from across the infinite universes. As Quan’s character explains in the footage, “You can access all their memories, their emotions, even their skills. There’s a great evil spreading throughout the many-verses, and you may be our only chance of stopping it.” Check out the trailer below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s A24’s official synopsis for the movie: “Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes.”

The Daniels previously collaborated on music videos for the likes of Tenacious D and The Shins. Kwan also worked on Noah Hawley’s FX series Legion, based on Marvel’s X-Men franchise characters.

Everything Everywhere All at Once will debut at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, on the festival’s opening night, March 11th. “We are thrilled to premiere Daniels’ latest work, which is fantastically inventive, entertaining, emotionally grounded, and crammed with the exceptional creativity that makes their projects so satisfying,” said SXSW Director of Film, Janet Pierson, when announced the film’s debut. “Audiences are going to have their minds blown by this extraordinary feat of filmmaking.”

What do you think of the trailer for Everything Everywhere All at Once? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Everything Everywhere All at Once will open in theaters on March 25th.