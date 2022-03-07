Indiana Jones 5 Director Offers Update on First Official Looks at Sequel

After a number of delays and setbacks, Indiana Jones 5 officially wrapped production earlier this year, but for anyone anticipating an official look at the film anytime soon, director James Mangold took to Twitter to confirm that it’s a bit too soon to expect such a reveal. Various unofficial set photos have emerged in the months since production started, with fans yet to catch any official updates at the project, which includes not having yet learned the sequel’s official title. Luckily, the director did note that fans can keep their eyes on his social media feed to get updates on the project, so first looks likely won’t be debuted without any warning. Indiana Jones 5 is currently expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

“Although I’ve been cutting while shooting, I officially start editing INDY today!” Mangold tweeted. “To all those asking about trailers and teasers, still drops and first looks and other peeks or sneaks, this is the right place to look for info, but just a bit too soon. Be well and be patient!”

Much like the journeys of the titular character, Indiana Jones 5 has had a bumpy road to release, facing a number of obstacles that cast doubt on the project ever being realized in the first place.

Despite the mixed reception of 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, franchise co-creator Steven Spielberg has been claiming for years that another adventure for the archaeologist was being developed with Spielberg at the helm.

In March of 2016, Disney announced that a fifth film was officially in the works and touted a 2019 release date, with the story being an idea crafted by Spielberg and David Koepp. The following year, the film’s release date was pushed back by a year and by 2018, Lucasfilm began seeking new writers for the project, with the release date again being pushed, this time into 2021. After a lack of progress on the project, Spielberg eventually stepped away from the sequel as the director, instead hoping to enlist a new filmmaker to offer a fresh perspective on the series.

Mangold was ultimately tapped to direct the project, having written the script with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. Production kicked off last summer, with the globe-trotting adventure requiring the movie to film secretively in a number of locations around the globe, resulting in a lengthy and complex shoot.

Are you looking forward to the sequel? Let us know in the comments below!