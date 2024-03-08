Inside Out 2 Trailer Features Hidden Pixar Easter Egg

Inside Out 2's trailer launched yesterday and it's hiding a surprising Pixar Easter egg. While a lot of fans were keyed in on Riley's new emotions, there was a great nod to a recent movie from the studio in her room. People online noticed a poster for 4*Town on her bedroom wall during the poster. Pixar fans will immediately remember the Toronto-based boyband from Turning Red. Mei Lee and her group of fans were obsessed with the pop music artists during that film. It seems as though Inside Out 2's Riley is also a 4*Townie from the looks of that bedroom wall. Check out the eagle-eyed observation for yourself down below!

While Inside Out 2 probably won't feature Riley trying to go see 4*Town at the SkyDome, she's got her own challenges to work out now. The girl's got a hockey team to impress and teenage life to figure out. There's a ton of new emotions up there stirring up drama in the control room inside of her brain as well. Director Kelsey Mann says that it all tracks. "Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she's not really the type to take a back seat," said Mann. "That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds."

Turning Red Made 4*Town's Boyband Feel Real

Turning Red's fan-favorite boyband might be making their way to Disney Parks in the near future. With the soundtrack hitting the right chords among viewers, Domee Shi knew she was on the right track developing 4*Town. The creator spoke to Thrillest about the inspirations for the fictional boyband and Toronto played a huge role. With Y2K nostalgia now cropping up everywhere, it wasn't hard to take a look at a couple popular acts from the era and borrow different elements.

"But I think the name 4*TOWN was probably a combination of O-Town, and then I don't even know if most people know that there was this Toronto boy band called b4-4 I think only Toronto tweens knew about. I think it's like O-Town and b4-4 merged together with *NSYNC to create 4*TOWN," she told the outlet. "I looked up b4-4 recently because I haven't heard their songs in forever. The lyrics are so raunchy, but it's very teeny bopper-y and cute. One of their songs is called 'Get Down' and literally the chorus is, 'If you get down on me, I'll get down on you.' I just remember belting that out and my mom being, 'What are you saying?'"

Inside Out 2's Trailer Smashes Records

The first Inside Out 2 trailer just absolutely crushed online. Whether its the fact that the first movie is almost a decade old, or if the new sequel is just connecting with fans that well, Inside Out 2 is nothing short of a phenomenon among Pixar fans. The movie's trailer broke the 24-hr views record and unseated Frozen 2 atop the Disney animated trailer ladder. That's a pretty impressive feat. The CCO of Pixar had to thank the fans for the passionate response to their work.

"We are thrilled so many people have tuned in to check out the new trailer for 'Inside Out 2,'" Pete Docter wrote. "When the first film came out, we knew that by telling a story where we could see our emotions — those little voices inside your head — there would be so much more to explore than we could possibly fit into one film. We couldn't be more grateful to see the kind of response the trailer has received so far. Thank you to all who have checked it out — we can't wait for everyone to see the film when it comes to theaters next summer."

Did you notice this Easter egg? Let us know down in the comments!