Moana 2: Original Star Auli'i Cravalho Returning for Sequel

The original voice of Moana is returning to Motunui for Disney's highly anticipated sequel. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger surprised the industry earlier this month when he announced that Moana 2 was not only in the works, but that it would be released in theaters this coming November. When the announcement was first made, it was unclear whether the original film's two stars would be reprising their roles.

According to Deadline, Auli'i Cravalho is coming back to once again voice the titular Moana. The publication's report suggested that she and Dwayne Johnson, who voiced Maui, had both been in talks with Disney about their returns, but things hadn't been made official when Moana 2 was announced. They're now both expected to be back and leading the sequel.

Disney had initially planned to continue the story of Moana as a streaming series on Disney+. However, as the project started coming together, and the popularity of the original Moana soared, Disney made the decision to turn the series into a feature film for theaters.

Disney announced that Moana 2 is hitting theaters on November 27th, keeping in the tradition of releasing an animated film around Thanksgiving every year. The film is directed by Dave Derrick Jr. featuring music from Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina. Lin Manuel Miranda won't be coming back to write songs for Moana 2.

Moana Live-Action Movie

In addition to Moana 2, Disney is also working on a live-action version of the first Moana film. Dwayne Johnson is producing the live-action film and reprising his role as Maui. In that film, however, Cravalho won't be playing the titular role. A new actress will be taking over the role, but Cravalho is set to be an executive producer.

The live-action Moana is being directed by Hamilton's Thomas Kail. Original Moana writer Jared Bush wrote the new screenplay alongside Dana Ledoux Miller.

As it stands right now, the live-action Moana is slated to be released in theaters in 2025, but that could change very soon. The news of Moana 2's release this fall has led to reports that the live-action adaptation will be delayed, allowing the franchise a little room to breathe. Disney has yet to make an official announcement about the film's status.

