Minions & Monsters Box Office Projections Series Low Despite Positive Reviews

A couple of weeks after Toy Story 5 scored the biggest opening weekend of the year, the summer box office (which has been a bit uneven so far) is about to get a boon thanks to the return of another widely popular animated franchise. This weekend sees the release of Minions & Monsters, the latest entry in Illumination’s hit Despicable Me series. Since debuting in 2010, the Despicable Me property has been one of Hollywood’s most reliable draws, bringing in over $5.6 billion worldwide. The previous Minions spinoffs are among the highest-grossing entries to date; 2015’s Minions hit $1 billion, while Minions: The Rise of Gru earned $940.4 million. The expectation is for Minions & Monsters to perform similarly, but it could be lagging behind its predecessors.

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According to Deadline, Minions & Monsters is projected to earn $80 million domestically over its first five days (the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend). There’s some tracking data out there that’s set a range of anywhere between $60-90 million. Either way, this would be the lowest opening for a standalone Minions movie by far, though still higher than other Despicable Me installments. Check out how the Minions & Monsters estimates compare to the full franchise:

Movie Opening Weekend (Domestic) Minions $115.7 million Minions: The Rise of Gru $107 million Despicable Me 2 $83.5 million Minions & Monsters $80 million (projected five-day debut) Despicable Me 4 $75 million Despicable Me 3 $72.4 million Despicable Me $56.3 million

Why Are Minions & Monsters‘ Box Office Projections Behind the Previous Minions Movies?

Some might find these estimates for Minions & Monsters to be a bit surprising. Not only have the Minions been global superstars for over a decade and a half, this time around, the critics are on their side. Early reviews for Minions & Monsters are very positive, with many considering it to be an entertaining homage to the history of cinema. At one point, its Rotten Tomatoes score was 93%. As of this writing, that mark has fallen a little to 89%, but that’s still the highest score for an Illumination film in the studio’s history. With that kind of reception coupled with recognizable and beloved IP, one would think the box office projections would be higher.

There are a couple of factors to consider. For starters, Fourth of July falls on a Saturday this year. It’s possible there are families planning on seeing Minions & Monsters but are unable to make it to the theater this weekend because they have plans for the holiday, such as traveling. Deadline also posits that the ongoing World Cup could have some impact on Minions & Monsters‘ performance, particularly in international markets. It’s expected Minions & Monsters will debut with $170 million worldwide this weekend, which would more than cover the movie’s $85 million budget (so a softer opening isn’t a death knell).

The presence of Toy Story 5 could also play a role here. Pixar’s latest won’t hold on to the No. 1 spot on the box office charts this weekend, but as of this writing, it’s earned $306.2 million domestically and $594 million worldwide. It’s had a very lucrative run so far, and Minions & Monsters is targeting a similar demographic (families). With Toy Story 5 being so recent, there may not be as large of an appetite for another animated film so soon, which would have a negative impact on Minions & Monsters‘ prospects. If Minions was the first new major animated movie since The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, odds are the estimates would be higher.

It’s also important to keep in mind that box office predictions are not an exact science, and it’s always possible that a film will outperform its initial estimates. Heading into its opening, tracking for Toy Story 5 was in the $145-150 million range. It actually made nearly $160 million domestically. Minions & Monsters could pull off something similar, especially since it looks like word of mouth will be strong. There are some hugely anticipated movies coming out this month, but Minions will have the animation market cornered to itself the next few weeks, so it’ll probably post big numbers.

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