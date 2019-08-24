So, How Long Until Disney Buys Sony Pictures?

If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s probably the fact we all need to expect the unexpected. Even then, we still get blindsided hard enough to leave us on the ground trying to regain our breath. As you likely know by now, it appears the relationship between Sony and Marvel Studios has started to cool…cool enough, in fact, Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker/Spider-Man could soon no longer be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If a deal can’t be made, I think the question begs to be asked — is there a scenario in which The Walt Disney Company would make a serious bid for Sony…or, at the very least, Sony Pictures Entertainment? On the surface, it’s a pretty bold question to pose. There’s no way that it’d ever happen, most probably think.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But each and every one of us knows the Mouse is willing to go where few have gone before. It wasn’t even two years ago it wasn’t even fathomable Disney would approach 20th Century Fox about a buyout. Then, in November 2017, the talks started. Fast forward a year and a few months and Disney absorbed 20th Century and it’s various franchise from the X-Men and Fantastic Four to The Simpsons, Avatar, and beyond. When the dust settled, Disney ended up paying $71.3 billion for the movie studios, intellectual properties, and a handful of television channels like FX and it’s family of subsidiaries.

Then, not but a month later, word surfaced Disney had approached Comcast about purchasing the cable giants 30 percent stake in Hulu so they’d ultimately have full control. All that said, what’s stopping the House of Mouse from making a serious offer for Sony or its film subdivision?

Admittedly, Sony Pictures Entertainment isn’t packed to the brim with intellectual property like Fox was but even then, the Culver City-based lot has a sizable franchise or two. If Disney were to somehow absorb Sony, they’d get the feature film rights back to the entire Spider-Man library. They’d also own franchises like The Karate Kid, Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Men in Black, and the entire Sony Pictures Animation outfit.

It’d certainly be something to file under ‘Things That Make You Say “Hmmm…”‘

Spider-Man: Far From Home is still in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.