It’s Officially the End of an Era for Disney As Major Future Change Confirmed After 21 Years

The Walt Disney Company has had its fair share of shocks throughout the 2020s. They began the decade by appointing a new CEO, with Bob Chapek taking over for Bob Iger, a transition that was made just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic would shut down all of their theme parks and the movie theaters showing their films. Things only got more tumultuous from there, with multiple scandals painting the company in a bad light, ultimately leading to Chapek being ousted by the board of directors and Iger being reinstated. With his return, Disney confirmed that a proper succession plan for Iger was a clear intention for his return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That time has now come, after 21 years of Bob Iger in a leadership role, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed who will take over the top job at the house of mouse, naming Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro to become Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company. A 28-year veteran of working at Disney, D’Amaro will officially take his position at the upcoming Annual Meeting on March 18, 2026. In addition, Disney has announced Dana Walden, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, has been named President and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Company. So what does this actually mean for Disney?

Walt Disney Company Confirms New CEO, Promoting Josh D’Amaro

To get a grasp of how D’Amaro’s leadership as the Disney CEO may actually affect the things that regular fans care about, we can look at what his role within the company has largely been to this point. Having joined Disney back in 1998 at Disneyland Resort, his career with Disney has been largely defined by work within the company’s themeparks themselves, but also their hotel resorts, cruise lines, and more. During his tenure, Disney’s theme parks expanded in major ways with the arrival of additions like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Marvel’s Avengers Campus, and more. It wasn’t all successes, though, as the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser attraction was a high-profile misstep by the company.

All of that is to say that D’Amaro knows how to speak with the other factions and branches within Disney in order to translate what about those properties is the most important and how a live experience at the theme parks can best replicate those stories. It’s unclear, really, how D’Amaro as CEO will shape those creative sides of the company, though it is worth noting that Dana Walden’s new position at Disney is the one that will have the most direct contact with the likes of Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Disney Studios.

It’s worth noting that this new leadership team does inherit a company that has major high-profile movies on the way, with both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars coming from Marvel, plus The Mandalorian & Grogu and Star Wars: Starfighter from Lucasfilm, plus Toy Story 5 from Pixar, and Frozen 3 from Disney Animation. In short, huge releases are about to happen on their watch as leaders, giving them a potential cushion for any missteps that may come, or, more likely, a springboard to further succeed.

Another point to address is that D’Amaro also had a hand in “digital ventures” at Disney, such as the upcoming collaboration with Epic Games to develop a Disney experience with Fortnite. That in mind, perhaps The Walt Disney Company can finally make a splash in video games, a side of entertainment they’ve struggled with repeatedly.

“I am immensely grateful to the Board for entrusting me with leading a company that means so much to me and millions around the world,” said Josh D’Amaro, incoming CEO of The Walt Disney Company. “Disney’s strength has always come from our people and the creative excellence that defines our stories and experiences. There is no limit to what Disney can achieve, and I am excited to work with our teams across the company and brilliant creative partners to honor Disney’s remarkable legacy while continuing to innovate, grow, and deliver exceptional value for our consumers and shareholders. I also want to express my gratitude to Bob Iger for his generous mentorship, his friendship, and the profound impact of his leadership.”