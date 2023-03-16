Jack Black Reunites With Farrelly Brothers for Dear Santa

Letters sent to Santa and the North Pole are a wholesome Christmas tradition. So what happens when a young boy addresses his letter to Satan instead of Saint Nick? Jack Black (Jumanji, The Super Mario Bros. Movie) will reunite with brothers Bobby and Peter Farrelly, behind Black's 2001 comedy Shallow Hal, to answer that question in the Christmas comedy Dear Santa. Bobby Farrelly (Champions, There's Something About Mary) is directing the feature in the works at Paramount, with two-time Oscar winner Peter Farrelly (Greenbook) producing with Bobby and Jeremy Kramer. Deadline first reported the news.

According to the outlet, Dear Santa "centers on a young boy who, in writing his yearly note to Santa, mixes up the letters and sends it to Satan instead."

"So stoked to be making this movie with my old pals the Farrelly Bros. Laughed my ass off when I read the script," Black wrote on Instagram. "I think I was born to play this role? See you round Christmas time!"

The cast includes Robert Timothy Smith (Good Girls, Mythic Quest) as the child who becomes an unwitting penpal with Satan and Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele, Keanu), Brianne Howey (Ginny & Georgia, Dollface), Hayes MacArthur (History of the World: Part II, Merry Happy Whatever), PJ Byrne (Spirited, Green Book), and Jaden Carson Baker, Kai Cech, and Austin Post in undisclosed roles.

The Farrelly brothers and Ricky Blitt (Family Guy, Loudermilk) wrote the script from an original idea by Dan Ewen (Playing With Fire). According to Deadline, the Farrelly brothers believed Black was the "perfect person" to star in their first collaboration together in the more than 20 years since Shallow Hal.

Along with his voice role as Bowser in Universal and Illumination's animated Super Mario Bros. Movie, Black will star in Lionsgate's Borderlands adaptation. The Farrellys are prolific producers of comedies, including Dumb and Dumber, Me, Myself & Irene, There's Something About Mary, Kingpin and Hall Pass.



Dear Santa does not yet have a release date from Paramount Pictures.