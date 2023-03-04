Jack Black Promotes The Super Mario Bros. Movie Dressed as Bowser

Jack Bowser dressed up as Bowser on television to help promote The Super Mario Bros. Movie. For years, gaming adaptations have been looked down upon by fans. Most attempts have been quite bad or just very mediocre, leaving fans to wonder if they'd ever get to see their favorite games as movies or TV shows. While some work better than others due to their stories, Hollywood still fumbled things like Mario many decades ago. The previous Mario movie is widely regarded as one of the worst gaming adaptations, though it has garnered a cult following. However, gaming adaptations have come along way and are now being executed at a top-tier level, giving Hollywood confidence to move forward on things like the brand-new animated Super Mario Bros. Movie.

To build hype for the movie, the stars of The Super Mario Bros. Movie are making the rounds and promoting the movie to the press. While Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, and Keegan-Michael Key came on to The Kelly Clarkson Show in a very normal way, dressed in typical clothes and ready to have a regular conversation about the film, Jack Black did something differently. He waited back stage in a Bowser costume and came out with the level of energy that you'd expect Black to have. The Bowser suit was... a bit tight, so The Kelly Clarkson Show had to censor some pieces of his costume, but it only helped make the entire situation funnier.

As of right now, the jury is still out on how good this movie will actually be. Everything we've seen thus far looks great and the marketing for the film has been hitting all of the right notes, but it could all completely fall apart at the finish line. With that said, Illumination has really taken its time with this movie and delayed it a couple of times to ensure it has the time it needs to be the best it can be.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will release on April 5th. Are you excited for the film? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.