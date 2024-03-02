Ferrari Star Addresses Possibly Playing Next James Bond

After Daniel Craig's 15-year stint as James Bond came to an end in 2021, fans of the franchise have been eager to find out who would take on the iconic role next. Many big names have been tossed around as the possible next 007. Some actors have explained why they aren't right for the role while others have detailed some bad auditions, and some are even throwing their hats in the ring. One actor whose name has been thrown out by fans is Jack O'Connell, who recently played Peter Collins in Ferrari. The actor is currently promoting his upcoming film, Back to Black, the biopic about Amy Winehouse starring Marisa Abela as the late singer. While chatting with Total Film, the actor addressed the possibility of playing Bond.

"I mean, listen, if something like that comes my way, sure. I'd just treat it the same way: I'd read it, see who's directing," O'Connell explained. "Do they want me? Cool. Let's chat. Is the script belting? Then cool. OK, let's definitely chat."

"It's not something I'm going to turn my nose up at," he continued. "I'm sure there's a long, long list. I'm sure that list is highly competitive, and I'm sure that there are some phenomenal actors being considered for it. If I'm somewhere along that list – brilliant. That, in itself, is an achievement. But, again, a lot of that stuff – as you find with quite a lot in this industry – is out of my hands. You just roll with the punches."

When Will Bond Be Recast?

Producer Barbara Broccoli's latest update about Bond casting was a disappointing one.

While speaking with Deadline, per Digital Spy, Broccoli confessed, "There's nothing I can tell you about the next Bond film ... There's nothing. Nothing is happening yet."

"He can be of any color, but he is male," Broccoli previously shared. "I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."

Nobody's in the running," producer Barbara Broccoli told Deadline in 2022. "We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

