Jackass Star Bam Margera Reportedly Hospitalized, Put on Ventilator

Jackass star Bam Margera has reportedly been hospitalized and put on a ventilator. TMZ shared news that the Viva La Bam star had a severe case of pneumonia and COVID-19 to boot. In San Diego, he's being treated in a local ICU, but is in stable condition. Over the past year, Bam has been in and out of rehab facilities as he tries to change his life. Recently, he completed a one-year treatment program for drug and alcohol abuse. One of those stints inside a facility led to some of his current troubles as he struggled to stay sober. Fans will remember that he missed his part in Jackass 4, which saddened a lot of viewers. However, his former cast mates only wanted what was best for the extreme sports star.

Johnny Knoxville talked to Digital Spy about his friend. They want him to be in a better place, even if that means they disagree at the moment. "We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs," the star explained. "We tried to push that along. I think that's all I really want to say about it. I don't want to get into a public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better."

Bam's Family Responds To Free Bam Movement

On Instagram, his wife said,: "It's no secret that Bam has struggled with mental health and addiction. You've watched Bam grow up and supported him through his ups and downs. Our family has let you into the chaos that is our home, and we want nothing more than to continue this journey together. The 'Free Bam' movement has caused confusion and threat to Bam and our families. Although we love sharing our lives with you, some things need to be handled privately, and treatment is one of them. Recovery is difficult and even more so under public scrutiny."

"Despite rumors, Bam has never been in a conservatorship but rather a temporary healthcare guardianship for reasons not shared with the public. If Bam chooses to speak to this, he will when he is ready. The 'Free Bam' theorists have encouraged his exit from treatment, despite their lacking knowledge of the details, his health and well-being. We kindly ask you to respect the process and our family. As our extended family, we ask you to support Bam in his recovery, to stay on track and wish him well with his sobriety. With heart, The Margera Family"

