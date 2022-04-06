Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly Wishes Will Smith Didn’t Slap Chris Rock, But Is Not Angry

It’s been about a week and a half since the 94th Academy Awards took place in Hollywood, and news about the infamous slap continues to pour in. Shortly before Will Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in King Richard, he went on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Since the incident, Smith has resigned as a member of the Academy, and more and more celebrities are weighing in on what happened. Last week, Pinkett Smith released a statement about the slap, writing, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” on Instagram. According to US Weekly, a source close to the Smiths claims Pinkett Smith isn’t mad at her husband.

“It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting. He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted,” an unnamed source explained. Apparently, Pinkett Smith is not “angry with” her husband, but she “wishes he didn’t” slap Rock.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can read Smith’s apology below:

“Violence in all of its form is poisonous and destructive,” Smith wrote on social media. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

His apology continued, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award, it’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people [his cast and crew] of King Richard, Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family,” Smith mentioned during his acceptance speech.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us,” the Academy Award winner admitted. “I am a work in progress.”

He continued, “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things. To my mother, a lot of this moment is really complicated for me, but to my mother … she’s in Philly watching … my family, my wife, I’m taking up too much time. Thank you for this honor, thank you for this moment, I thank you on behalf of Richard and the entire Williams family. I hope the Academy invites me back, thank you.”

What do you think the future holds for the Smiths? Tell us in the comments.