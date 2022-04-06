The Academy Moves up Meeting to Discuss Consequences for Will Smith Slap

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors has decided to meet this Friday (April 8th) in order to discuss what actions and/or consequences should be taken against Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars. That meeting was originally scheduled for April 18th but was rescheduled after the surprising turn of Will Smith opting to resign from The Academy this week. The fallout of the “Slap Heard ‘Round the World” has been ongoing as the public continues to debate what happened between Smith and Rock – and what should be done about it.

In the letter from Academy president David Rubin (which Variety got ahold of), Academy members are informed that:

I am calling a board meeting for this Friday morning, April 8, at 9:00 a.m. PT, rather than the previously scheduled April 18 meeting, to address possible sanctions for Will Smith in response to his actions during the Oscars broadcast on March 27. The April 18 date was set in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included the possible suspension or expulsion of Mr. Smith from membership. We were required to provide Mr. Smith notice 15 days prior to the board meeting at which such action might be taken, and also give him the opportunity to provide the board a written statement no less than five days prior to that meeting. Following Mr. Smith’s resignation of his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility, and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies. It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion.

The meeting is set to take place over Zoom.

Will Smith made it clear in his own resignation letter that he is willing to accept any and all consequences for what he did:

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith wrote. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken… So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

Rudin responded to Smith’s resignation by basically saying The Academy will investigate him, regardless:

“We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences,” the statement reads. “We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18th.”