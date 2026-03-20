7 Actors Who’d Make the Perfect Next Bond Villain

The character of James Bond has earned himself a place as one of cinema’s longest-serving protagonists, having featured in multiple beloved movies over his many decades on the big screen. Adaptations of Ian Fleming’s James Bond stories have become a staple of modern cinema, with the character becoming one of the most iconic action heroes in movie history. The James Bond movie franchise has been going strong for over 40 years, and comprises many entries starring the titular British spy. A movie franchise is only as strong as its characters, and while Bond himself is the central figure in the film series, his antagonists play an equally important role.

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While much consideration is made over which actor will play the next James Bond, less is given to which performers would make the best villains in future movies in the franchise. There is no specific template for Bond villains, although they are typically powerful figures with schemes that threaten global security in some way, which naturally requires a certain acting skillset. The following actors have the obvious potential to deliver excellent performances opposite whoever is next selected to play James Bond.

7) Ben Mendelsohn

Ben Mendelsohn has the potential to be an incredible Bond villain who could easily fall under a whole new archetype. His previous role as Star Wars villain Director Krennic outlines that Mendelsohn can thrive in the role of a villainous bureaucrat, which would be a slightly new concept to the James Bond franchise, and a change from its usual antagonists, who are often billionaire businesspeople or former spies. Mendelsohn’s proven ability to play morally destitute characters makes him a perfect fit for the next major Bond villain.

6) Ian McShane

Ian McShane has most recently found success in a supporting role in the John Wick franchise, which itself outlines how he might fare as a Bond villain. McShane’s distinctive voice makes him a commanding presence that would perfectly suit the role of a major antagonist. There are many types of characters that McShane could conceivably play, and his natural charisma could lend itself well to one of the greatest villain monologues of all time if he were cast as the antagonist in a Bond movie.

5) Chiwetel Ejiofor

Chiwetel Ejiofor is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in Hollywood, and has more than proven himself in a variety of roles across several genres. This makes him a perfect fit for a prospective Bond villain, as he could fit the bill in multiple different ways. He’s got experience in major franchises like the MCU, as well as in Oscar-winning dramas like 12 Years a Slave, making him a potentially perfect casting for Bond’s next nemesis.

4) Tilda Swinton

Similar to her franchise co-star Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tilda Swinton is an incredible actor who the MCU has wasted. She would also be a perfect Bond villain, as she has plenty of experience playing sinister and devious characters. She’s an award-winning actor with a staggeringly successful career, so casting her for a role in the franchise would be a no-brainer, especially as she has proven more than capable of portraying layered and memorable villains.

3) Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman is one of the most celebrated actors working in Hollywood today, so it might be surprising for some to learn that he has never featured in a James Bond movie. A winner of countless awards who has made unforgettable appearances in practically every genre imaginable, Oldman has experience in several major franchises to go along with his remarkable acting talent. As such, he’s an obvious choice to play 007’s next nemesis, because he has the potential to be one of the best James Bond villains of all time.

2) Giancarlo Esposito

When it comes to actors who are talented at playing unnerving yet magnetic villains, Giancarlo Esposito has more than proven himself. As well as having played Gus Fring on Breaking Bad, Giancarlo Esposito has joined the MCU and the Star Wars franchise in villainous roles, proving his ability to establish himself as a new antagonist in long-running franchises. He’s another actor who could play several different types of villain, making him seem a perfect choice.

1) Geoffrey Rush

Geoffrey Rush is often overlooked as an actor, but he’s another candidate who could make an exceptional Bond villain. His gravelly voice and piercing eyes cut a serious figure, and they could allow him to make a perfect antagonist for James Bond’s next outing. Rush also has experience in blockbuster franchises, and has proven to be something of a chameleon over the course of his long and storied career.

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