James Bond Fans Baffled After Tony Hawk and Shaun White’s Tribute at the 2022 Oscars

It’s been two days since one of the most talked about Oscars in years and though much of the world is focused on the Will Smith/Chris Rock moment, some fans are still pretty baffled by a few other instances. Among them was the celebration of 60 years of the James Bond film franchise, a fitting topic for the ceremony but one that was introduced by a trio of incredibly random presenters, professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, professional surfer Kelly Slater, and professional snowboarder Shaun White. Their intro tried to play it off as deciding the “GOAT” of the franchise in comparison to the sports that they’re known for, it kind of makes sense, but it has left fans baffled ever since. See the clip and the reactions below.

Last year saw the release of No Time to Die, the fifth and final James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig and the 25th feature overall in the long-running franchise. The franchise retrospective that aired during the Oscars not only highlighted some of the best moments from the entire series, but also managed to spoil the big moment of Craig’s final outing. As of now the series is stuck in a limbo state, with a successor to the role of James Bond not yet named and an uncertain timeline of when fans might be able to expect the next one. Perhaps by the time the 70th anniversary rolls around they can add footage to at least two more movies.

https://youtu.be/OidFDOxIn18

