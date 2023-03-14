James Bond Trends After Idris Elba's Luther: The Fallen Sun Performance

Luther: The Fallen Sun has fans reconsidering Idris Elba as a possible James Bond candidate. The fate of the 007 franchise has been up in the air for a while now. No one over with that creative team has given any indication on what their plans for the future are. But, Elba's turn in Luther: The Fallen Sun has people thinking he'd be perfect for the job. Before we even got to the Netflix movie, his resume largely spoke for itself. He's got the action credentials and the star power that people associate with James Bond. However, Elba has been adamant that he's not seeking that role. So, this is just wishful thinking from the fans. Check out what Comicbook.com's Spencer Perry had to say about the new Luther movie right here.

"Elba grounds the movie in his trademark gruffness, maintaining his intense gaze while problem-solving out loud, and sometimes violently; naturally, these are all qualities associated with 007 and the Dark Knight (there's even a hilarious drone shot of him standing on a building that seems designed to mirror Christian Bale from Christopher Nolan's movies)," Perry argued. "For fans of the Luther series, it's like watching a boxer in his prime climb into the ring – he's still got it – and for newcomers, it's a performance that feels lived-in but welcoming. It's no wonder the people demanded more."

Idris Elba says John Luther is his James Bond pic.twitter.com/rIYxFFEjFF — Qondi (@QondiNtini) February 9, 2023

