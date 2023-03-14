James Bond Trends After Idris Elba's Luther: The Fallen Sun Performance
Luther: The Fallen Sun has fans reconsidering Idris Elba as a possible James Bond candidate. The fate of the 007 franchise has been up in the air for a while now. No one over with that creative team has given any indication on what their plans for the future are. But, Elba's turn in Luther: The Fallen Sun has people thinking he'd be perfect for the job. Before we even got to the Netflix movie, his resume largely spoke for itself. He's got the action credentials and the star power that people associate with James Bond. However, Elba has been adamant that he's not seeking that role. So, this is just wishful thinking from the fans. Check out what Comicbook.com's Spencer Perry had to say about the new Luther movie right here.
"Elba grounds the movie in his trademark gruffness, maintaining his intense gaze while problem-solving out loud, and sometimes violently; naturally, these are all qualities associated with 007 and the Dark Knight (there's even a hilarious drone shot of him standing on a building that seems designed to mirror Christian Bale from Christopher Nolan's movies)," Perry argued. "For fans of the Luther series, it's like watching a boxer in his prime climb into the ring – he's still got it – and for newcomers, it's a performance that feels lived-in but welcoming. It's no wonder the people demanded more."
Idris Elba says John Luther is his James Bond pic.twitter.com/rIYxFFEjFF— Qondi (@QondiNtini) February 9, 2023
Would you like to see him in the tuxedo? Let us know down in the comments!
First time for everything
If it happens, it will be the 1st James Bond flick I watch, I was never into this franchise, but! IDRIS ...mmmmmmmm https://t.co/v78X8n3YNo— DeAnn (@MatheneyDeann) March 14, 2023
A great mix
Idris Elba perfectly fits the criteria of a James Bond, Sexy & Style.
My main issue with the Bond movies over the years is that it lacked that Bond affairs which we’ve seen in previous movies. Would like to see more dramatic/love scenes.— Michael🫶 (@MichaelMI6Agent) March 14, 2023
Gotta be?
So Luther is James Bond now right? Like that’s gotta be how they make Idris Elba Bond right? That’s a bold but incredible way of introducing him #luther #LutherTheFallenSun #Netflix #JamesBond— Joel Harrison (@JoelHar07556888) March 14, 2023
Loved it!
I watched the new #Luther movie on Netflix the other night. Enjoyed it. Idris Elba would be a great James Bond!— Will Cox (@WillCoxKY) March 14, 2023
Would be pretty awesome
Idris Elba will be awesome as James Bond! https://t.co/qFb4OzAj7X— Neil Wilson (@neil_oiwf) March 14, 2023
A lot of fans saying this
Idris Elba doesn't need to be James Bond because Idris Elba is Luther#TheFallenSun pic.twitter.com/D3wMZbmMPI— Michael Lee (@yekim_mikey) March 14, 2023
A total possibility
I really dont care if Idris Alba is the next James Bond🇬🇧
A secret agent could be black.😅@ChiefMI6https://t.co/eGwgyIJN2k— Dani Stanneveld (@DaniStanneveld) March 14, 2023
Could be
Idris Elba doesn't want to play as James Bond. https://t.co/SCRrWwksWJ pic.twitter.com/8y71HceY0m— NavyThunder01 (@Navythunder01) March 14, 2023