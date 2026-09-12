Coyote vs. Acme Is Reminding Fans of a Failed Space Jam Sequel, And It Would Have Changed Genres

Getting a film project from the page to the screen is always a tough ask. But the road Coyote vs. Acme had to take to make it to theaters was, as fans well know by now, surely much more challenging than most. Thankfully, despite the controversial behind-the-scenes story that nearly saw the Dave Green-directed film erased from existence, the movie is not only now playing in theaters but appears to be winning over both fans and critics alike.

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Unlike the previous Looney Tunes film — 2024’s The Day the Earth Blew Up, another Warner Bros. release rescued by Ketchup Entertainment — Coyote vs. Acme brings the beloved animated characters into a live-action setting. Of course, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and company already infiltrated our world in the 1996 film Space Jam. However, the release of Coyote vs. Acme has fans looking back at another Looney Tunes movie, an overlooked release that was originally meant to be a direct sequel to Space Jam.

Coyote vs. Acme is the Fourth Attempt to Put the Looney Tunes in a Real-World Setting

Thirty years ago, Space Jam saw Bugs Bunny and friends seek out the help of basketball legend Michael Jordan in an all-or-nothing contest against invading aliens. The stakes? If the Looney Tunes lose, they would be imprisoned in an alien theme park and forced to entertain tourists for eternity. The concept is just as looney as the characters’ usual antics, and although Space Jam is still divisive among Looney Tunes purists, it has since become a millennial favorite.

The film wasn’t only the first-ever attempt to put the Looney Tunes into a Who Framed Roger Rabbit-style adventure. It was also the first original Looney Tunes film to be released in theaters. Prior to Space Jam, the only theatrical Looney Tunes films were compilations of decades-old shorts, starting with 1975’s Bugs Bunny: Superstar and running through to the early 1990s. That’s when Nike’s “Hare Jordan” ads paired Jordan and Bugs Bunny, ultimately leading to the development of a full-length feature film featuring the concept.

Check out one of the classic ads below:

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Following Space Jam, Warner Bros. applied the same live-action/animated approach seven years later in its follow-up.

Released in November 2003, Looney Tunes: Back in Action leaned even heavier on the Who Framed Roger Rabbit framework. Whereas in Space Jam, the Looney Tunes reside in their own world (located at the center of the Earth?), this film creates a world where humans and cartoons co-exist, with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck positioned as real-world actors and celebrities. Bugs and Daffy — along with Brendan Fraser and Jenna Elfman as a stuntman and studio executive, respectively — get wrapped up in an espionage-fueled mission to retrieve a powerful artifact.

Looney Tunes: Back in Action was originally a direct sequel to Space Jam

That premise may sound a bit afield from where Space Jam left the characters’ big-screen franchise. However, Looney Tunes: Back in Action followed years of development on a proper Space Jam sequel. Reports abound about many of the failed pitches, most of which simply paired the Looney Tunes with an icon from a different sport. So instead of a Michael Jordan-led tale, fans nearly got Skate Jam with Tony Hawk or Race Jam with Jeff Gordon.

in 2003, I was requested to meet with Warner Brothers about doing a film tentatively titled “Skate Jam.” They were bringing back Looney Tunes with “Back In Action” & then wanted to start on my project immediately. A week later Back In Action bombed & Skate Jam was shelved forever pic.twitter.com/9giKzBnlWH — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) January 5, 2019

Even Golf Jam — with Tiger Woods targeted to star — was a possibility at one point.

But perhaps the most talked-about failed Space Jam sequel idea is Spy Jam. This version would have starred Jackie Chan, and though details are hard to come by, elements of this story idea evolved into what Looney Tunes: Back in Action became. In all likelihood, Chan would have either played himself as Jordan did or a stuntman in the vein of Fraser’s character. In any case, it’s interesting to consider what that film would have been like if it had made it to production.

Of course, fans ultimately did get a direct Space Jam sequel in the form of 2021’s Space Jam: A New Legacy. That film largely takes the first film’s formula and subs in LeBron James as the lead human star. Released during the COVID-19 pandemic, the film didn’t meet financial expectations and received poor reviews overall. But with Coyote vs Acme having the opposite reception, it’s a good time to reflect on what’s worked and what hasn’t in the Looney Tunes filmography to date.

Coyote vs. Acme is in theaters now.