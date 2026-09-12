4 Actors Almost Cast as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy Before Brendan Fraser, And One Starred in the Reboot

When director Stephen Sommers set out to resurrect Universal Pictures’ classic monster pantheon, the studio was not initially seeking a slapstick-capable, relatively untested action star. The goal was to revitalize The Mummy into an Indiana Jones-level powerhouse franchise, demanding a leading man with established global star power, grit, and effortless charisma. Before Brendan Fraser strapped on the twin holsters and leather suspenders to deliver one of the most endearing swashbuckling performances in modern cinema, producer James Jacks went knocking on the doors of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers.

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The production formally offered the role of adventurer Rick O’Connell to multiple high-profile actors who either passed due to lack of interest or found themselves locked into competing projects. While each star would have radically altered the tone of the horror-adventure, looking back at who almost stepped into Hamunaptra reveals just how differently the film could have played out—including one megastar who eventually got his hands on the franchise nearly two decades later.

4) Matt Damon

Fresh off the breakout cultural phenomenon of Good Will Hunting and his gripping performance in Steven Spielberg’s World War II epic Saving Private Ryan, Matt Damon was one of the most sought-after young actors in Hollywood in the late 1990s. Producer James Jacks eyed Damon as a prime contender for Rick O’Connell, hoping to pair his rising prestige with a high-budget studio spectacle.

Damon ultimately turned down the trip to the Egyptian desert, choosing instead to focus on complex, auteur-led psychological dramas. Rather than fighting mummified high priests, Damon opted to headline Anthony Minghella’s The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) alongside Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow. The choice paid off critically, cementing Damon as a serious dramatic heavyweight capable of carrying nuanced psychological narratives.

Had Damon accepted the role, The Mummy likely would have carried a much more cerebral, understated energy. Damon’s signature screen presence leans on quiet intensity and calculated problem-solving, which would have replaced Fraser’s wide-eyed, screaming-at-skeletons sincerity with a grounded survivalist edge. Considering Damon launched into full-throttle espionage three years later in The Bourne Identity, skipping Hamunaptra allowed him to carve out a gritty action identity rather than leaning into pulpy supernatural romps.

3) Ben Affleck

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Much like his frequent writing partner and lifelong friend Matt Damon, Ben Affleck was high on Universal’s radar for Rick O’Connell. Coming off the massive commercial success of Michael Bay’s sci-fi disaster blockbuster Armageddon, Affleck already looked every bit the traditional, square-jawed American action hero.

Affleck declined the part due to packed schedules and alternate creative interests, heading into Kevin Smith’s religious satire Dogma (1999) as well as the romantic comedy Forces of Nature. While Affleck certainly possessed the imposing physical stature and charm to wield shotguns against ancient curses, his comedic style typically leans on dry sarcasm, snark, and deadpan cynicism.

Part of the brilliance of Fraser’s performance was his complete lack of vanity. Fraser was willing to look utterly goofy, terrified, and clumsy on screen without ever sacrificing his heroic credibility. Affleck’s Rick O’Connell likely would have been a slicker, fast-talking cynic reminiscent of classic 1990s action archetypes. While Affleck eventually explored comic book heroism in Daredevil before becoming the Dark Knight in the DC Extended Universe, his late-90s trajectory remained firmly focused away from supernatural period pieces.

2) Brad Pitt

Few leading men carried more cultural momentum at the end of the millennium than Brad Pitt. Having showcased incredible range across dramas like Legends of the Fall, crime thrillers like Se7en, and sci-fi mind-benders like 12 Monkeys, Pitt was directly approached by producer James Jacks to lead the expedition as O’Connell.

Scheduling conflicts prevented Pitt from committing, steering him straight into the defining role of his late-1990s filmography: Tyler Durden in David Fincher’s Fight Club (1999). Diving into the gritty, subversive, anti-consumerist cult classic permanently established Pitt as an actor willing to deconstruct traditional Hollywood masculinity, earning legendary status among modern movie buffs.

A Brad Pitt-led version of The Mummy would have delivered unmatched rock-star swagger and brooding intensity to the Legionnaire outpost. However, Pitt’s rebellious, dangerous charisma could easily have pulled the film away from its lighthearted, swashbuckling tone toward something significantly darker and moodier. The Mummy succeeded because it struck a delicate balance between genuine body-horror frights and joyful family adventure—a tonal tightrope that required Fraser’s warm, golden-retriever hero energy rather than Pitt’s sharp counterculture cool.

1) Tom Cruise

Long before any other name crossed the table, Tom Cruise was the ultimate dream casting for producer James Jacks. Universal viewed The Mummy as a premier summer tentpole, and Cruise was the undisputed box office titan of the era following the triumph of Mission: Impossible (1996) and Jerry Maguire.

Cruise turned down the initial offer, prioritizing the historically grueling and secretive shoot for Stanley Kubrick’s final masterpiece, Eyes Wide Shut (1999), as well as Paul Thomas Anderson’s sprawling ensemble drama Magnolia. Skipping the sandy adventure kept Cruise positioned as an elite dramatic force before diving right back into death-defying practical stunts for Mission: Impossible 2.

In a bizarre twist of cinematic fate, Cruise eventually took on the cursed undead decades later. Universal brought Cruise in to headline the 2017 modern-day reboot of The Mummy as Sgt. Nick Morton, positioning the film as the launchpad for the studio’s planned interconnected Dark Universe.

Check out the trailer for the 2017 reboot starring Cruise below:

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While the 1999 original remains beloved for its organic romantic chemistry, practical creature effects, and breezy pacing, the 2017 reboot buckled under heavy universe-building and relentless, self-serious spectacle. Cruise’s high-intensity action style felt misplaced inside a gothic horror framework, proving just how vital Fraser’s specific approach was to the original’s legacy.

Director Stephen Sommers famously finalized Fraser’s casting after witnessing his comedic timing and athletic stunts in George of the Jungle, noting that Fraser effortlessly channeled the classic Errol Flynn swashbuckling archetype. Fraser recognized that Rick O’Connell needed to be completely competent with firearms and ancient lore without ever taking himself too seriously, allowing the audience to buy into the supernatural terror right along with him. Hollywood’s biggest superstars passed on the expedition, but it was Fraser’s charm that ensured The Mummy remains an untouchable treasure – which is what makes it all the more exciting he’s returning for a new sequel.

Which of these actors do you think would have fared best against Imhotep, or is Brendan Fraser simply irreplaceable as Rick O’Connell? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!