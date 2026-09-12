Resident Evil Director Confirms Fan Feedback Did Result in One Major Change, And He Doesn’t Regret It

Fans of the Resident Evil games have had their concerns about the upcoming Zach Cregger film, and they have every right to. From a barely remembered Netflix reboot to the six Paul W.S. Anderson produced films, previous adaptations haven’t always had fealty to the games as a guiding light. Then again, when the Resident Evil movies have tried to go more faithful, audiences and critics have disliked them even more. So what’s a survival-horror adapting director to do?

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Zach Cregger is actually listening to fan input, which seems like a better strategy. The prior films often hid from advance screenings, relying on brand identity to sell them rather than taking the time to have a really good script and execution. Cregger knows some of the things fans want, and has apologized for not including all of them. Still, he’s adamant that this is a real Resident Evil movie set in that universe, and not just an unrelated horror tale with the IP slapped on.

This One Had Test Screenings

IMAGE COURTESY OF SONY PICTURES

In a major break from tradition, Cregger’s Resident Evil actually had test screenings so he and the studio could see what audiences responded to. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed what he learned from them. The good news, he says, is “people really liked the movie.” The learning-experience news? “[T]hey thought it was too funny.” So Cregger did a pass where he cut as many jokes as possible, and he found himself liking the movie more as well.

“A little bit of humor goes a long way in a horror movie,” he says, “and there’s not a single joke I took out of this movie that I miss. So that perspective was really helpful.”

Comedy has always been a key part of Cregger’s horror movies, as was immediately evident with Weapons‘ Aunt Gladys, a caricature of awful senior-citizen aesthetics, who turned out to be the big bad in the neighborhood. Cregger’s background is in comedy, so he’s naturally inclined to play for the laugh — he got his showbiz start in the comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U Know. Of his six-movie filmography, half are comedies, two made with The Whitest Kids U Know, or “WKUK.”

There are easy ways to go for comedy with a Resident Evil adaptation, as the first game has notoriously clunky, mockable dialogue like, “You were almost a Jill sandwich!” and “You, the master of unlocking.” The last Resident Evil movie, Welcome to Raccoon City, threw in references to those lines that didn’t seem to work for fans. Cregger seems determined not to go the mockery route, as he has said he wants to recreate the tension of playing the games.