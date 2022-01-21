James Bond Producers Confirm Idris Elba Is “Part of the Conversation” for Next 007

For over a decade now film fans have been clamoring for actor Idris Elba to get a license to kill and become the new 007 James Bond. Much of this clamoring came while Daniel Craig was still in the midst of his tenure as the character, but now that Craig has hung up his gun holster and turned in his watch with No Time to Die there’s a vacancy to be filled. The producers behind the franchise haven’t played their hand in the slightest about who might take on the part but in a new interview they tease that perhaps they’ve considered him for the part

“Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor,” producer Barbara Broccoli revealed to Deadline. “And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.” That said, they’re in no hurry to name a new Bond just yet as Broccoli continues, “I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to — well, we’ve all been able to savor, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even with the fan interest for Idris Elba to play James Bond he’s not the favorite. Last year came word that Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page was the betting odds favorite with others like Henry Cavill and Luke Evans having higher odds to land the role than Elba.

To make things even more interesting, a former Bond has endorsed Elba for the part as well.

“Idris Elba comes to mind,” GoldenEye star Piece Brosnan told People. “Idris is such a powerful presence and such a great former voice tensity. He would be magnificent. There’s Tom Hardy out there as well. Tom can really chew the furniture up, just be a ball boy — both men can.”

Elba has opened up about how he’s the fan-favorite, even going so far as to dismiss it in interviews. Just last year in an interview with ITV last October, Elba succinctly said: “No, I’m not going to be James Bond.”

The time between previous James Bonds has been as little as two years and as many as six years, and since the next film will likely be another reboot of the property fans should perhaps expect a bit of a wait, and sadly Idris isn’t getting any younger (as great as he continues to look).

(H/T CBR)