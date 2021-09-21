James Bond: Clip of Idris Elba Praising Pierce Brosnan in the ’90s Goes Viral

Over the weekend a viral clip from the 1990s began to make its way online and it came with a surprise twist ending. Featuring the first audience reactions in the UK to the “new” James Bond at the time Pierce Brosnan and his first 007 film GoldenWye, the clip concludes with the thoughts of none other than frequent fan-favorite Bond hopeful, Idris Elba. Sharing his thoughts on the film, Elba said: “He’s really good. He’s got all the charm and all the looks and you know what I mean? He’s fit, he’s strong and blah, blah, blah. Yeah, he’s all right, he’s all right.”

For many years now James Bond and general film fans have lobbied for Elba to take over the part but at the time of the below clip Elba only had two acting credits to his name. Elba has been spoken about so frequently for taking on the role of Bond that he remains one of the odds-on favorites, despite being just four years younger than current Bond Daniel Craig (who will retire from the part after No Time to Die is released). To bring things full circle, Brosnan himself endorsed Elba for the role earlier this year.

“Idris Elba comes to mind,” Brosnan told People this summer when asked who he would want to see in the role.. “Idris is such a powerful presence and such a great former voice tensity. He would be magnificent. There’s Tom Hardy out there as well. Tom can really chew the furniture up, just be a ball boy – both men can.”

As of this writing the video of Elba reacting to GoldenEye has over 6.4k retweets and over 42k likes. Check it out along with the response below!

