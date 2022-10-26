Will Gotham City Sirens Finally Happen Under James Gunn's DC Studios?

The landscape of the DC universe is continuing to change, with an ever-growing number of movies and shows set to happen under Warner Bros. Discovery. On Tuesday, we got an indication of exactly what that future will entail, with James Gunn and Peter Safran assuming the role of co-chairs of the newly-minted DC Studios. In the hours since the news first broke, fans have begun to speculate wildly about what projects could come to life. While Gunn and Safran's new roles don't take effect until November 1st, one possible, long-awaited project has already been on fans' minds — Gotham City Sirens.

Gotham City Sirens has been in the works essentially ever since there has been a modern DC films universe, originating as a spinoff of 2016's Suicide Squad. The film would have been directed by Suicide Squad's David Ayer, with Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn. In the years that followed, the project was put on hold in favor of 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Hatrley Quinn).

"Whilst I was researching [Harley] I started to read Birds of Prey and first I fell in love with Huntress, and I started looking into all of that," Robbie told Nerdist in a previous interview. "I was like, 'Wow, there's so many cool female DC characters and no one knows anything about any of them!' So what if we had a platform for fans to get to know and fall in love with some of these other amazing women? Focusing on the Gotham City Sirens, there were only three of us and we were all well known, whereas with Birds of Prey you can pick any grouping for that, and I thought that might be the perfect platform to introduce some female characters who might really have some legs in the DC Universe."

Will there be another Harley Quinn movie?

Robbie's most recent appearance as Harley Quinn was in 2021's The Suicide Squad, which was conveniently written and directed by Gunn. Rumors have already swirled around Harley's post-The Suicide Squad future, especially with the idea of a Gotham City Sirens movie seemingly still in the cards. Robbie hinted that she is nowhere near done playing Harley, and that she is continuing to pitch a project to Warner Bros. involving her and fellow Sirens member Poison Ivy. Conveniently, Gunn tweeted earlier this year that putting Harley in another project was "not a bad idea," and that he would be interested in directing a Harley solo movie.

While that could very well end up being the second season of Peacemaker or another DC project that Gunn has in the works, it would definitely be fascinating if it ended up being Gotham City Sirens. Not only would it bring to life a cinematic trio that fans have wanted to see onscreen for a while, but it could end up leading to the "Birds vs. Sirens" trilogy that fans have been hoping for.