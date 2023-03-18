DC's James Gunn Reveals If He'll Be Working With Harley Quinn Star Margot Robbie Again

DC Studios boss James Gunn says that he's hoping to work with Margot Robbie again on a project at some point. On Twitter, the filmmaker responded to a fan's question about the Harley Quinn actress. Of course, Gunn is never shy about addressing DC Comics concerns. This news comes as a bit of a surprise as the character has not been confirmed to be in any of the projects announced as part of that DC Studios slate this year. With things just being the first couple of projects for the universe at this point, it would make sense that Harley Quinn could slot in there somewhere. (Suddenly that Waller series seems a bit more interesting as far as team rosters go…) Check out the interaction for yourself down below!

ComicBook.com previously talked to Robbie in promotion of her latest film, Babylon. During that conversation, Jamie Jirak asked for her take on Gunn's new role with DC leadership and Warner Bros. Discovery. "I know it's crazy," Robbie responded. "And Peter Safran, so he was also the producer on The Suicide Squad, so I know them both really well and they're a dynamic duo. I think that's such a get for DC."

(Photo: Twitter/@JamesGunn)

We also asked the Harley Quinn actress about the possibility of a Poison Ivy romance like in the character's animated series. Harlivy fans across the globe are going to want to sit down for this one.

"I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I've been pushing for that. I want it too," Robbie mentioned before adding for anyone watching out there, "Honestly, when I pictured, I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don't really actually picture an actress doing it, but I agree, that would be so good."

When Will We See Harley Quinn Next?

Margot Robbie is actually not playing the character next. Joker: Folie A Deux will see Lady Gaga step into the ring as the anti-hero. However, there's absolutely no beef between these two leading ladies. Entertainment Weekly asked her about the situation recently as well.

Robbie began, "I think she's going to do an amazing job. I'm so excited, it's all I could've ever hoped for Harley was that she would become one of those characters, kinda like Batman or Hamlet, that's gets handed from actor to actor, everyone gets a go at playing them. So, I think it's just credit to her as a character that people want to see her in multiple iterations. I'm excited."

Are you relieved that we're getting more of Margot Robbie with DC? Let us know down below in the comments!