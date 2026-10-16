James Gunn Debunks Man of Tomorrow Screening Rumors But Confirms 1 Person Is About to See It

Ever since filming concluded on James Gunn’s Superman follow-up, 2027’s Man of Tomorrow, the question of when fans might get to see a trailer immediately began to spring up. Considering the new movie isn’t coming until the summer of next year, it may be some time before we actually see anything from it, but that hasn’t stopped rumors from making their way online about the contents of the movie or that potential test screenings for early cuts of the film have gone poorly. Rumors of bad test screenings are nothing new with modern movies, even as they pop up from points of origin never heard from again.

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As he is wont to do, James Gunn has taken to social media to fully debunk rumors of bad test screenings for Man of Tomorrow (on top of other DC rumors that have been making the rounds), confirming that fans need to “stop listening to BS” and that no one has even seen Man of Tomorrow yet, at least, not until today. “All three of these couldn’t be more false,” Gunn wrote. “I’m showing PETER SAFRAN my first Director’s Cut today – he’s the first person to see it, obviously – and that’s a month early!” Peter Safran, as fans may know, is Gunn’s co-chairman of DC Studios.

James Gunn Confirms First Man of Tomorrow Screening

Gunn not only confirmed that his Director’s Cut of Man of Tomorrow is already completed, but a month ahead of schedule, is pretty surprising given the length of time we still have before the film will debut. Of course, it’s worth noting that Gunn’s movie is almost certainly without any completed visual effects, and may not have any added at all at this point, but having a version ready to screen that’s more refined than just an assembly cut is a good sign for the film’s progress.

Naturally, Gunn’s tease of a Man of Tomorrow “Director’s Cut” is far from confirmation that the movie won’t undergo more tweaks, changes, and shifts over time. 2025’s Superman, for example, wasn’t “100% done” until June of that year, five weeks before its official release date. To that end, fans shouldn’t expect Man of Tomorrow to suddenly move up its premiere simply because Gunn is working rather quickly on it.

It’s also worth noting that Gunn refers to the version he’s screening for Peter Safran as his “first” director’s Cut. Gunn has also long been forthcoming about how the cuts of his movies that arrive in theaters ARE the director’s cuts and that extended versions don’t exist somewhere on a hard drive hidden from the world. Now that a version of the movie that Gunn feels comfortable screening to confidants has been put together, fans should no doubt expect more rumors to begin popping up about the contents of Man of Tomorrow. Listen to the man himself, though, and don’t believe everything you see.

Man of Tomorrow flies into theaters on July 9, 2027, just under two years after the release of Superman. Gunn’s quickness as a filmmaker may prove to be one of DC Studios’ best assets in the years to come.