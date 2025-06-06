James Gunn Gives Major Superman Update (& Fans Will Be Very Excited)

James Gunn has just delivered a monumental update on his highly anticipated DC Studios film, Superman, announcing that the movie is now entirely complete. The writer-director shared the exciting news on social media, accompanied by a behind-the-scenes photo featuring himself with the Daily Planet cast members. This confirmation signals that the first official theatrical entry in the new DC Universe is locked and ready, building immense anticipation for its summer release. Gunn also expressed gratitude to his collaborators and eagerness for audiences to finally experience the new Man of Steel’s debut, which marks a significant milestone for the filmmaker and the future of the DCU.

“Our last visual effect shot has been finished and dropped into #Superman,” Gunn posted. “We are now 100% done. Thanks to all my collaborators! It has been a joy. And for the rest of you – I can’t wait for you to see the movie July 11.” This definitive statement on the film’s completion arrives shortly after other key details about Superman were confirmed by Gunn himself. Earlier this week, the director put an end to speculation regarding the movie’s length, revealing that Superman will have a final runtime of 2 hours and 9 minutes. He also stated the runtime is “inclusive of credits/post credits,” officially confirming that audiences should remain in their seats for at least one extra scene.

While the specifics of the post-credits scene(s) are tightly under wraps, their existence opens up exciting possibilities for teasing future DCU installments. Given that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is the next film on the DCU slate, an appearance by Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El is a strong possibility. Other potential teases could involve Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner setting up the Lanterns series, or even another appearance by Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr., who serves as connective tissue between Creature Commandos, Superman, and the upcoming second season of Peacemaker.

Everything We Know About James Gunn’s Superman

Superman is set to be the true launchpad for the new DC Universe, following the animated series Creature Commandos. Instead of being an origin story, the film introduces audiences to an already established Superman (David Corenswet). Clark Kent is working as a young reporter at the Daily Planet, where he knows his colleague Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) already harbors a deep-seated hatred for the Man of Steel, though they have not yet met personally. Gunn has cited Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s seminal work All-Star Superman as a major inspiration, emphasizing a Superman who embodies “truth, justice, and a better tomorrow,” focusing on kindness in a world that might see it as old-fashioned. The narrative will explore Clark reconciling his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing in Smallville, Kansas, under the guidance of his adoptive parents, Jonathan Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince) and Martha Kent (Neva Howell).

The world of Superman is already populated with other classic DC characters. Other heroes confirmed to appear include Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific (Michael Holt), Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (Rex Mason). On the villainous side of things, María Gabriela de Faría plays Angela Spica, also known as The Engineer, a member of The Authority whose powers involve liquid metal nanotechnology. Finally, Sean Gunn is cast as the manipulative businessman Maxwell Lord, whose connection to other characters remains unknown.

DC Studios’ Superman is scheduled to soar into theaters on July 11th.

