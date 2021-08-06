James Gunn on Justice League vs. The Suicide Squad Sequel: ”Not a Bad Idea”

✖

The Suicide Squad will try to Kill the Justice League in an upcoming video game — and James Gunn says it's "not a bad idea" for a movie. The writer-director of The Suicide Squad already revealed an ultimately unused idea that would have given Task Force X the task of stopping Superman (Henry Cavill), but it's Starro the Conqueror — the alien enemy who first unites the Justice League in the comic books — that's the big bad behind the squad's suicide mission. After passing on an offer from Warner Bros. and DC to relaunch Superman, could Gunn unite a new Justice League in a Suicide Squad 3?

"I'd have to think about that. I haven't put any thought into a Suicide Squad vs. Justice League movie, but it's not a bad idea," Gunn told CNA Lifestyle when asked about a potential crossover between the two WB/DC franchises. "But I think I gotta figure out who the Justice League is first because I have no clue. I'm here in the middle of DC [and] people are always asking me, 'Is Henry Cavill still Superman?' I don't know who Superman is, who knows!"

Justice Leaguers Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) have sequels in the works at Warner Bros., while Flash (Ezra Miller) and Batman (Ben Affleck) will reunite in The Flash. Cavill currently does not have a deal to reprise the Superman role in the DC Extended Universe, according to a recent report, and Cyborg actor Ray Fisher fell out with the studio over alleged misconduct he says happened during Joss Whedon-directed reshoots on Justice League.

Charles Roven, a producer on both The Suicide Squad and Justice League, recently told The Hollywood Reporter that a Justice League 2 is "a number of years away." Gunn has already hinted at his return to the "DC villain-verse" after Peacemaker, the action-packed Suicide Squad spin-off series set for a January premiere on HBO Max.

"It was obvious from the very beginning that Suicide Squad just captured my imagination. It was the most fun," Gunn told Entertainment Tonight about WB/DC's offer to make any movie he wanted. "People are like, 'Why didn't you do Superman or Justice League?' I found this to be the most creatively fulfilling story. I know someone's gonna do a Superman movie again. I don't know that Polka-Dot Man's gonna get his story told if I don't tell it."

Starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis, The Suicide Squad is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max through September 6.