How The Suicide Squad Sets Up Suicide Squad 3

At long last, The Suicide Squad has arrived and fans and critics alike can't stop raving about it. Helmed by James Gunn, the film reimagines the titular group, putting it smack-dab in the middle of its own R-rated comic book flick. While the movie's box office returns aren't looking the greatest (what with the ongoing global pandemic and all,) Gunn himself is already looking forward to the future. In a matter of months, the series will spin-off into HBO Max's Peacemaker series and Gunn has already teased more potential projects in the works.

With all signs pointing towards Warner's decision to continue allowing Gunn to flesh out this new Squad world, what could a Suicide Squad 3 look like? Let's take a look. Full spoilers for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad up ahead. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the movie.

From the leap, Gunn said people shouldn't get attached to the characters involved in the film, and the movie lived up to every bit of that sentiment. Within the first few minutes, the vast majority of the film's ensemble gets killed off if horrific ways. Then throughout the remainder of the movie, a few more are killed off before just a handful remain. Those that do remain, however, managed to double-cross Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and get their freedom — or so she says.

Those still alive when the credits begin to roll include Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchoir), and Sylvester Stallone's King Shark. In the post-credit scenes, we also see Weasel (Sean Gunn) happened to survive his drowning, and Peacemaker (John Cena) is in critical condition, but alive, after his shoot-out with Bloodsport.

At surface value, the easiest way to pick up on Suicide Squad 3 would be to follow the main group of anti-heroes as they're on the run from Waller. With what we know of the character, it's all but guaranteed she doesn't intend to keep her word and the group does, after all, still have the bombs implanted in their heads. Better yet, the villainous government agent could assemble a separate Suicide Squad to track down those deserters and bring them back to Bell Reve.

The Suicide Squad is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.

What'd you think of James Gunn's take on The Suicide Squad? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!