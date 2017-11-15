Justice League 2: Producer Says a Sequel Is a “Number of Years Away”

✖

The heroes of the DC Extended Universe will unite for another Justice League, but producer Charles Roven says a sequel is "a number of years away." Roven and his Atlas Entertainment produced the superhero ensemble bringing together Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Flash (Ezra Miller), and a resurrected Superman (Henry Cavill), first in the 2017 theatrical version of Justice League and then director Zack Snyder's Justice League Snyder Cut. It's the former, not the latter, that studio Warner Bros. considers canon — and it's that Justice League that Roven says will eventually get a Part 2.

"[Atlas produces] anything that had to do with things that branched off of Man of Steel. So if it was a Superman movie that involved Henry, I would be involved, at least for a couple more," the Dark Knight producer told THR about his multi-movie deal with Warner Bros. and DC Films. "If it was a Batman-involved product like Batman v Superman or Justice League, I would be involved in those. Suicide Squad, I would be involved in those, up until a certain amount."

Though he's not involved in DCEU spin-offs like Aquaman or Shazam!, Roven added he would "have an affiliation" with more Suicide Squad movies and "probably another Justice League, although I think that's a number of years away."

The version of Justice League completed by Joss Whedon opened to poor reception in 2017 before finishing its box office run with just under $658 million worldwide — making it the lowest-grossing film of the DCEU at the time. WarnerMedia would only realize Snyder's vision for the movie years later with Zack Snyder's Justice League, the R-rated, four-hour director's cut released on HBO Max just this year to much higher acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

A Justice League sequel was noticeably absent from the slate that DC Films President Walter Hamada touted last December, including The Flash, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, an Aquaman sequel, and a rebooted Batman set in its own continuity outside of the DCEU. A report from The New York Times famously led to online uproar when it noted that "Mr. Snyder is not part of the new DC Films blueprint, with studio executives describing his HBO Max project as a storytelling cul-de-sac — a street that leads to nowhere."

Snyder has described his Snyder Cut as taking place "slightly elsewhere [in the DC Multiverse]" because of the studio's stance that the 2017 Justice League is official canon with its ongoing DCEU, which continues with The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The filmmaker has said that Zack Snyder's Justice League is "all you're gonna get" from the seemingly discontinued "SnyderVerse," saying in an interview earlier this year that Warner Bros. has "no interest" in a Snyder-directed Justice League 2.

"The reality is, as far as I know, there's no interest and/or appetite to do more of these movies from Warner Bros. [Not] with me, anyway," Snyder told I Minutemen. "But I didn't think making this [Zack Snyder's Justice League], finishing this film correctly would ever happen. But I did do my best to — as far as the creation of the Justice League, those different personalities being brought together — that idea, that's what this movie is about."

Snyder previously revealed the "story is figured out" for a Justice League 2 and 3 and detailed those plans in the months since the release of the long-fabled Snyder Cut.

Gadot and Momoa will return in upcoming sequels Wonder Woman 3 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, respectively, while Miller leads his first solo movie with The Flash. Joining Miller is his Justice League co-star Affleck, who reprises the Batman role opposite an alternate-universe Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton).

Cavill is reportedly not signed on for The Flash or any other DC Films production at this time. Fisher had a falling out with the studio over alleged misconduct the actor says occurred on the set of Joss Whedon's Justice League reshoots but has since said he hopes to return to the Cyborg role after being dropped from The Flash.