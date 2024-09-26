James Gunn's Superman Adds Alan Tudyk in a Mystery Role

Several months after having wrapped production, James Gunn's Superman reboot is adding a familiar new player. On Thursday, reports confirmed that Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One: A Star Wats Story) has joined the cast of Superman in a mystery role. Tudyk is already a member of the ensemble of Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe of movies and television shows, as he is already set to portray Batman villain Doctor Phosphorus in the upcoming Max animated series Creature Commandos.

It is unclear at this point if Tudyk is reprising his role as Doctor Phosphorus, or has been cast in Superman in an entirely new role. Given the fact that principal photography on Superman has already wrapped and Gunn has previously teased that the film will not need reshoots, there is a chance that Tudyk's new role could involve voicing a computer-generated character. Based on the existing Superman mythos, fans have already speculated that Superman's canine sidekick Krypto or robot assistant Kelex could factor into the film in some capacity. Either way, this would be the latest in a long line of DC roles for Tudyk, as he voices Clayface and The Joker in the Harley Quinn animated series, portrayed Mr. Nobody in Doom Patrol, and appeared as Van Wayne in the short-lived NBC sitcom Powerless.

Who Is Alan Tudyk Playing in Creature Commandos?

Created by Steve Englehart and Walt Simonson in 1977's Detective Comics #469, Alexander James Sartorius was transformed into Doctor Phosphorus after a meltdown at a nuclear power plant. Left with irradiated and transparent skin, Doctor Phosphorus sporadically appeared in the comics in ensuing years, namely as an antagonist of Batman.

"He kind of looks like a Ghost Rider," Tudyk previously said of his character. "He's a skeleton on fire. He's a DC character. He was a doctor. [Laughs] That's why they call him doctor. He was an obstetrician. No, he wasn't. He was… I don't know what the comics say, so I don't wanna say what his origin story is because it is covered in the series, the animated series."

What Is James Gunn's Superman About?

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.

Superman will be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.