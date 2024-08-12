Superman: James Gunn Explains Why Movie Likely Won’t Have Reshoots

Once thought taboo, reshoots have become the norm when it comes to superhero cinema. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige even once said additional photography was paramount to the success of the studio’s films, making sure their productions filmed whatever story beats necessary. When it comes to the DC Universe, on the other hand, the franchise’s first film doesn’t appear to be setting up for any reshoots.

During a Q&A session on Threads, Superman helmer James Gunn seemingly suggested Superman won’t have any reshoots given he’s only had a single day of additional photography throughout his past two releases. The filmmaker even detailed why he’s been fortunate enough to not have to go back for more filming.

“Over-prepare. Don’t start shooting until I have a finished script my whole team is happy with. Hire actors and department heads I know can do their jobs,” Gunn said on the social network. “Surround myself with people who will challenge me and not just yes-sir everything. Ask myself daily – are there any small imperfections in the script or what we’re shooting that might end up feeling like huge imperfections when we cut the film together.”

Superman wrapped principal photography towards the end of July, pushing the film into post-production ahead of its release next summer.

What is Superman about?

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which is set to hit Max this December, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

