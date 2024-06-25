Creature Commandos Star Calls James Gunn's DC Series "Moving"

The Creature Commandos are headed to television later this year, with the eclectic DC group headlining their own animated series exclusively on Max. Creature Commandos is set to be the first installment in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe, and with the series' December release window fast approaching, one of the series' stars has shared some interesting insight. During a recent panel at Boston Fan Expo (via Collider), Doctor Phosphorus actor Alan Tudyk revealed new details around his portrayal, praising Gunn's scripts for the series without revealing any specific spoilers from them.

"He kind of looks like a Ghost Rider," Tudyk said of his character. "He's a skeleton on fire. He's a DC character. He was a doctor. [Laughs] That's why they call him doctor. He was an obstetrician. No, he wasn't. He was… I don't know what the comics say, so I don't wanna say what his origin story is because it is covered in the series, the animated series."

"It's very good," he said. "It's a group of villains and it's like, 'Well, how the hell do all of these people fit together?' When he [Gunn] asked me to do it. That's all I saw. We've got like, Frankenstein is in there and some lady with a— she's like a fish face, and she's got some kind of fish tank on her head. It was like, 'How do all—' And then, like a robot, and the [art] seems a little bit different on each, each one has their own kind of style. I don't know how all of this is gonna fit together. When I read it, it was the best thing I had read in so long, and it was moving. And that is what James Gunn does so well. I can't wait for people to see it. I've now seen some of it and it looks really great.

"I've only had one post-session," Tudyk revealed. "You sort of record everything before it's animated, and then they come back to you after it's animated and you fill in and do different things and do efforts and, you know, fill in the fights and stuff."

Who Are DC's Creature Commandos?

Initially created by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93, the Creature Commandos are a crop of human-monster hybrids who carry out military actions for the government. The roster of the television adaptation will include The Bride, Eric Frankenstein, Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), Dr. Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn), and Weasel (Sean Gunn).

The series will also star Anya Chalotra as Circe, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Steve Agee as John Economos.