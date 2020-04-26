No, James Gunn Doesn't Think Thanos Has a Good Soul

✖

James Gunn is full of Marvel tidbits this week! On Thursday, the Guardians of the Galaxy director joined our latest Quarantine Watch Party of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and shared lots of fun behind-the-scenes facts. Gunn answered many fan questions during the event, and he's not stopping now. Yesterday, a fan took to Twitter to ask Gunn a series of Marvel questions posed by their child, and Gunn came back with some interesting answers. It appeared for a moment that Gunn came to the defense of Thanos, and we were all pretty shocked. However, the director clarified in the comments that he was referring to Yondu when he said a character "had a good soul."

“Watching Guardians for the first time with the six-year-old. So far thumbs up. But he has questions. Many questions. ‘Who is the blue guy? Is he bad?’ ‘Is Thanos bad?’ ’How tall can Groot get?’ ‘I like Rocket.’ ‘What is that thingy?,’” @bitzman tweeted to Gunn. Here’s the director’s full reply: “1. Yondu 2. No. He’s troubled but has a good soul. 3. Yes. 4. We don’t know yet. 5. That’s not a question? 6. I’m gonna take a wild guess and say the Orb?” Based on the numbering of the questions, it definitely looks like Gunn is talking about Thanos in #2. “I love that answer regarding Thanos. He turned out to be such an amazing character in the MCU,” @real_vdrivn replied. “That’s the answer for Yondu, not Thanos. F*ck Thanos,” Gunn clarified. You can check out the tweets below:

1. Yondu

2. No. He’s troubled but has a good soul.

3. Yes.

4. We don’t know yet.

5. That’s not a question?

6. I’m gonna take a wild guess and say the Orb? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 26, 2020

That’s the answer for Yondu not Thanos. Fuck Thanos. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 26, 2020

We're honestly a little relieved by the clarification because we thought for sure Gunn was coming to Thanos' defense. Considering today marks one year since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, this is not the time to be praising the Mad Titan!

