James Gunn Praises Wonder Woman Series As One of Best Things to Come Out of DC in Years

Wonder Woman is in the news again as James Gunn is hyping one of the recent DC Comics releases. The head of the company called Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons "one of the best things too come out of DC in years." Fans that have read the work tend to agree. In the book, Kelly Sue Deconnick, Phil Jimmenez, Gene Ha, and Nicola Scott all help develop the history of The Amazons. In the past, Gunn has called Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons one of the required texts for his Paradise Lost Max series that's in the slate for the new DC Universe. We don't know if Wonder Woman will even be a part of the show, (or who will be playing her after Gal Gadot?) till, this beatiful book is absolutely worth checking out if you're a fan of DC's long history.

On social media, Gunn wrote, "Historia is a breathtaking work of sequential art & one of the best things to come out of @DCOfficial & comics in the past few years. Thank you to @kellysue, @Philjimeneznyc, @geneha, & @NicolaScottArt for this incredible experience. Get it here: https://a.co/d/7xBFXjs"

Historia is a breathtaking work of sequential art & one of the best things to come out of @DCOfficial & comics in the past few years. Thank you to @kellysue, @Philjimeneznyc, @geneha, & @NicolaScottArt for this incredible experience. Get it here: https://t.co/6xzF1EDrTq pic.twitter.com/oPfBQBfohk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 15, 2023

What is Going On With Wonder Woman 3?

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

A lot of this back and forth has been kicked up by interviews with Gal Gadot from before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. She told us here at ComicBook.com and Flaunt Magazine that Wonder Woman 3 was happening with her involved. A report after the fact refuted her words directly. But, with everything hovering around DC Comics at the moment, it remains in a state of flux. Gunn's comments up above will do little to clear the air until a formal announcement gets made. Check out what she had to say to the magazine down below.

"I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran [co-chairperson and CEO of DC alongside Gunn] and what they told me, and I'm quoting: 'You're in the best hands. We're going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you've got nothing to worry about.' So time will tell," she explained to the outlet.

Gal Gadot Shares Love For Patty Jenkins Amid DC Shakeup

For her part, Gadot sill loves Patty Jenkins. It seems clear at this point that the possibility that Wonder Woman will have a major presence in the new DCU, the person behind the camera will probably be another filmmaker. The series star talked to GQ about her friend and how their relationship has evolved over time. Stars and directors often have to be close in these big franchise films and Wonder Woman is no exception in that regard.

"I love Patty so much," Gadot explained to GQ. "She's one of my closest friends. Our families are so close. We were so lucky that this movie brought us together. Patty and I, if there's something that we always do together, it's laugh. There's not just like one standout favorite memory. Our entire relationship, we've had so many different things that happened to us and that we've been [through[ together. We have this connection that is very deep. The bond is real. And I'll do anything with Patty. She's incredible."

When do you think we'll see another Wonder Woman? Let us know in the comments down below!