Wonder Woman: Gal Gadot Reflects on "Deep Connection" With Director Patty Jenkins

After making her debut in 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Gal Gadot's take on Wonder Woman has become a staple of the superhero space. Part of that has been thanks to her two solo films, which were directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins. As a new interview with Gadot reveals, the feeling of collaboration she has had with Jenkins has only gotten even stronger over the years.

"I love Patty so much," Gadot told GQ. "She's one of my closest friends. Our families are so close. We were so lucky that this movie brought us together. Patty and I, if there's something that we always do together, it's laugh. There's not just like one standout favorite memory. Our entire relationship, we've had so many different things that happened to us and that we've been [through[ together. We have this connection that is very deep. The bond is real. And I'll do anything with Patty. She's incredible."

Is Wonder Woman 3 In Development at DC Studios?

These new comments come as Gadot's future as Wonder Woman is at an interesting point, with the possibility of Wonder Woman 3 changing under the new DC Studios leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran. While Gadot recently told ComicBook.com that the three of them are developing a third Wonder Woman film together, reports earlier this week suggested that isn't the case.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," Gadot said. "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

Why Did Patty Jenkins Leave Wonder Woman 3?

Late last year, it was announced that Patty Jenkins, who has directed and co-written Gadot's two previous Wonder Woman solo films, had exited Wonder Woman 3. At the time, it was reported that Jenkins exited due to creative differences with Warner Bros. executives over her proposal for the third film's plot, something that she quickly debunked on social media.

"When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread," Jenkins wrote at the time. "This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now. I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me."

