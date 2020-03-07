James Marsden Says He Won’t Be Young Enough for an Enchanted Sequel

Disney has done quite well at the box office with their live-action remakes of films like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, and more. That said, they also have several films in their vault that are already live-action and are deserving of a sequel, and you can definitely include Enchanted in that category. The original released back in 2007 and starred Amy Adams, James Marsden, Patrick Dempsey, Susan Sarandon, and Idina Menzel, and did well at the box office. After starting development of the sequel in 2010 though it hasn’t moved forward much, though Disney and the crew behind the film have said it is still in the works. During a recent interview on Variety’s Big Ticket Podcast, Marsden was asked about the sequel, which is titled Disenchantment, and he hopes it gets off the ground soon, otherwise, he says he might not be young enough for it.

“I hope we get to do it,” Marsden said with a laugh. “Pretty soon I’m not going to be agile and young enough to be jumping around on top of buses [and] swinging swords.”

We think Marsden will be just fine in the sequel, though Disney fans probably agree with him that they’d like to see it sooner than later. I mean, they have been waiting since 2007.

At the moment, the only confirmed details about the sequel are that Adam Shankman is attached to direct the movie, though Marsden and Adams are all for being a part of it, with Adams adding ” “I am absolutely up for that. We’re working on it — so hopefully.”

You can find the official description for Enchanted below.

“A fairy tale comes to life in this thoroughly original, new Disney Classic. Drawing inspiration from its classic heritage, Disney creates an inspired story unlike any you’ve experienced before. Filled with excitement, fun, and incredible music from the legendary Alan Menken, ENCHANTED is the ultimate fish-out-of-water adventure. For princess-to-be Giselle, life is a fairy tale — until she’s banished from the animated land of Andalasia and thrust into the very unmagical, live-action world of modern-day Manhattan. When a cynical, no-nonsense divorce lawyer comes to her aid, little does he realize that this joyful, wide-eyed innocent is about to enchant him. ENCHANTED — the musical comedy that will have your entire family under its spell.”

Are you excited for Disenchanted? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Disney!