Jamie Lee Curtis Apologizes to Kevin Feige for Mocking MCU

Hollywood legend Jamie Lee Curtis apologized for lightly roasting the Marvel Cinematic Universe during a recent Comic Con trivia game. During “Geeks or Posers?” with MTV’s Josh Horowitz, the host put the question to Curtis, “What phase is the MCU in?” And she responded with “Bad.” Everyone laughed and Curtis mugged for the camera, but later, she seemingly got some backlash, and decided she didn’t want to stand by that. Earlier today, she took to social media to post a short statement apologizing, adding that she had reached out to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and that she won’t be dunking on other people’s projects going forward.

Curtis had previously poked fun at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during her press tour for Everything, Everywhere All at Once. That film, which also featured wild visual effects and multiversal doppelgangers, eventually earned a number of Academy Awards, including one for Curtis herself.

“My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better,” Curtis wrote. “I’ve reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation.”

Curtis has been drawing criticism in recent months for sharing a meme that featured misinformation about the Israel-Palestine conflict. She deleted the meme and apologized, but critics on social media haven’t let that go yet, as is evident by a scroll through any reaction to her Marvel comments on X and Reddit. She had also drawn criticism for some of her comments on “nepo babies” (Curtis’s father is legendary actor Tony Curtis, and her mother is Hitchcock favorite Janet Leigh).

Speaking of Marvel previously, Curtis said that she would be unlikely to work for the tudio.

“Honestly, I can’t imagine that they will ever come calling because I kicked up some dust,” Curtis said. “But I’m a collaborating artist. I work with a lot of people on a lot of different things, and if the role was interesting and if I could bring what I do to it, of course I would. What am I going to do, say no?”

“I would find it hard to imagine that Marvel’s going to figure out something to do with a 64-year-old woman,” she added. “I’m afraid if I do a Marvel movie, they’re going to stick dots all over me and make me act by myself in a warehouse somewhere.”

That last bit seems to be a reference to the experience Christian Bale had while filming Thor: Love and Thunder.

Curtis is currently promoting the Borderlands movie. She recently finished the latest Halloween trilogy, returning to the role of Laurie Strode, her first major part in Hollywood. Next up, she has a return to another fan-favorite role: this time as Tess Coleman, her character from Freaky Friday, in the upcoming sequel. Her onscreen daughter Lindsay Lohan will also return.