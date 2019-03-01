Kevin Smith Reveals ‘Jay And Silent Bob Reboot’ First Look

The first week of filming Kevin Smith‘s upcoming Jay and Silent Bob Reboot has already come to a close, and the writer/director is celebrating with releasing the flick’s first look.

Smith took to Instagram on Friday to share the first official photo of his Silent Bob in the new movie, alongside frequent collaborator and friend Jason Mewes, reprising his role as Jay. The duo are once again sporting their classic styles, though they’re a little bit older than the last time they played the characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the first look at Jay and Silent Bob Reboot below!

In addition to sharing the photo of the titular characters, Smith used the post to take a short dive into the creative process behind the costumes and production.

“SNOOGANS! Here’s a first look at Jay and Silent Bob Reboot courtesy of our genius [Ron Levy] and our master stills artist [Kyle Kaplan],” Smith wrote in the post. “On this adventure, Silent Bob’s dressed pretty much the same as he’s been in Dogma through Clerks 2, but Jay’s outfit has changed a bit, including his Ranger Danger t-shirt designed by [Captain Ribman] (the artist who created my Fat Man logo).

“Years back when I was working on Clerks III, Ribman and I came up with a slew of Ranger Danger comic covers to flesh out the world of the flick and make it seem like Ranger Danger had been around as long as Superman and the Fantastic Four. When Clerks III went away, the artwork sat on dormant on my laptop for years. But when Reboot started taking serious shape, I blew the dust off the Ranger Danger artwork and put it to work all over Brodie’s Secret Stash. But I saved the Dark Knight-ish Ranger Danger: Requiem shirt for Jay to wear throughout the flick because in the world of our movie, Ranger Danger: Requiem is a gritty, rebooted version of a childhood superhero fave. Today marks the end of Week One of filming, and what a wonderful week it’s been!”

Smith also revealed that he will be posting episodes of a behind-the-scenes, making-of series on his YouTube channel, titled The Road to Reboot. The first episode is already available and you can watch it here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!