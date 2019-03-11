‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’: Kevin Smith Teases Surprise for Bluntman and Chronic Roles

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot writer-director Kevin Smith is teasing the rebooted Bluntman and Chronic.

Week 3 of #JayAndSilentBobReboot begins with us going back to the Blunt-Cave! We brought the classic costumes in from @The_SecretStash as set dec, but wait ‘til you see the *new* costumes! And wait ‘til you see who plays Bluntman and Chronic in their reboot… pic.twitter.com/gQg64GaBNf — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 11, 2019

Now in the third week of shooting on the Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back sequel, Smith tweeted Monday, “We brought the classic costumes in from [Smith’s comic book store The Secret Stash] as set [decoration], but wait ’til you see the new costumes! And wait ’til you see who plays Bluntman and Chronic in their reboot.”

The comic book superheroes — created in-universe by Banky Edwards (Jason Lee) and Holden McNeil (Ben Affleck) — were portrayed by Jason Biggs (American Pie) and James Van Der Beek (Dawson’s Creek) in Strike Back, which saw Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) travel to Hollywood to halt production on a Miramax-backed Bluntman and Chronic film.

In a February Instagram post, Smith wrote he’s “learned so much as a storyteller” and has “grown immensely as a filmmaker” since 2001’s Strike Back. Reboot marks Smith’s first film since suffering the massive heart attack that nearly killed him in February 2018.

“So audiences can expect something completely different: In Jay & Silent Bob Reboot our herbal heroes find out Hollywood is making a reboot of the old movie that was based on them, so they journey out to Hollywood to stop it again,” Smith wrote in the post. “I offer my (literal) undying thanks to our amazing partners at Saban and Universal for making this dream come true and backing this cinematic silliness!”

Smith has openly discussed his life-changing heart attack, reflecting on his near-death experience on stage at San Diego Comic-Con in July:

“I was sitting there, like, there’s this weird sense of calm I feel. I’m like, ‘This ain’t gonna be as bad as thought.’ Like, it’s gonna suck to leave this world and sh-t — I had one, kind of, not even a regret, that’s the beautiful thing, I had no f—ing regrets, but I had this one sense of, ‘Oh, man, I wish we had made Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,’” Smith said.

“But I thought, ‘Oh man, I wish we’d made Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,’ solely because as I was laying there about to die, the last movie I would have made was Yoga Hosers [laughs]. I was like, ‘I can’t go out on that one, f—k no! I was just f—king around, hold on!’”

Also appearing in the sequel are past Smith collaborators Lee (Mallrats), Brian O’Halloran (Clerks), Justin Long (Zack and Miri Make a Porno), Craig Robinson (Zack and Miri), alongside Joe Manganiello (Justice League), Frankie Shaw (SMILF), David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man and the Wasp), and Smith’s daughter, Harley Quinn Smith (Yoga Hosers).

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot has yet to mark a release date.

